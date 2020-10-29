NioCorp's Elk Creek Superalloy Materials Project is Named as an Infrastructure "Project of the Year"

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX: NB; OTCQX: NIOBF) is pleased to announce that its Elk Creek Superalloy Materials Project (the "Project") has been selected as an "Infrastructure Project of the Year" by CG/LA Infrastructure, the global leader in infrastructure strategy and project development. The award was announced during the CG/LA Infrastructure's 12th North American Infrastructure Leadership Virtual Forum on October 28, 2020, at which NioCorp presented.

NioCorp's Project was originally named as one of the Top 100 infrastructure projects in the U.S. by CG/LA Infrastructure. This week, it was nominated as one of three top projects in the "Finance/Funding" category. The Elk Creek Project then received the most votes from infrastructure and industry leaders, and from the public, to earn the top position in its category.

The Infrastructure Project of the Year Awards, sponsored by leading capital project management software provider Oracle Construction and Engineering, are one of the highlights of every Leadership Forum event. The awards recognize the projects - and the leaders behind the projects - identified as global models. The projects are highlighted for their outstanding commitment across five categories: Job Creation, Sustainability/Green Infrastructure, Finance/Funding, Engineering, and Strategic.

More information on the CG/LA Infrastructure's selected Projects of the Year can be seen at GViP.io.

The award for Project of the Year in the Finance/Funding category is given to that infrastructure-related project that "establishes and/or most extends an innovative finance model, moving us closer to more, better and faster infrastructure investment. This is absolutely critical, given the pent-up demand for infrastructure finance in the world, and the creative solutions that many nations are developing," according to CG/LA Infrastructure.

"NioCorp is very pleased and proud to have received this recognition as an infrastructure project of the year, and we want to thank both CG/LA Infrastructure and Oracle for their support of this initiative," said NioCorp's CEO and Executive Chairman Mark A. Smith. "In my mind, this recognition is a testament to years of hard work by our team to advance this critical minerals project as well as to the growing recognition across the U.S. and the world of the absolute criticality of producing critical minerals such as niobium, scandium, and titanium here in the U.S."

"As the world works to rebuild and expand vital infrastructure systems, we are going to need secure and diversified supply chains for these critical minerals," he added. "NioCorp looks forward to helping to deliver these materials to infrastructure projects in the U.S. and globally."

Mr. Smith presented to the Conference on the Elk Creek Project earlier today in a live webcast. He also spoke about the Project in September at CG/LA Infrastructure's recent Global Infrastructure Leadership Forum. Both conferences featured participation by hundreds of industry, government, finance, and investment professionals from around the world.

About NioCorp

NioCorp is developing a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska that will produce Niobium, Scandium, and Titanium. Niobium is used to produce superalloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy ("HSLA") steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a superalloy material that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium also is a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various superalloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor and medical implants.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this document may constitute forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's plans to procure project financing, construct and bring into commercial operation the Project, and produce niobium, scandium, and titanium for markets in the U.S. and globally. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause a change in such assumptions and the actual outcomes and estimates to be materially different from those estimated or anticipated future results, achievements or position expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause NioCorp's plans or prospects to change include risks related to the Company's ability to operate as a going concern; risks related to the Company's requirement of significant additional capital; changes in demand for and price of commodities (such as fuel and electricity) and currencies; changes in economic valuations of the Project, such as Net Present Value calculations, changes or disruptions in the securities markets; legislative, political or economic developments; the need to obtain permits and comply with laws and regulations and other regulatory requirements; the possibility that actual results of work may differ from projections/expectations or may not realize the perceived potential of NioCorp's projects; risks of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in development programs; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration, mining or development activities; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves and resources; and the risks involved in the exploration, development and mining business and the risks set forth in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators at www.sedar.com and the SEC at www.sec.gov. NioCorp disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

