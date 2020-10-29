Low Mortgage Rates Are Easing Affordability, But Down Payments Are Further From Reach

SEATTLE, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monthly mortgage payments are becoming increasingly affordable for U.S. homeowners as mortgage rates have hit record lows, a new Zillow® analysis shows. But that masks the difficulties would-be buyers face in getting into homes in the first place after extraordinary price growth has pushed prices further above incomes than they've been in at least the past several years.

Homeowner households earning the median incomei paid 17.5% of their earnings toward a mortgage on the typical U.S. home in September, down from 19.6% two years earlierii. That affordability improvement is thanks to record-low mortgage rates, which have dipped as low as 2.8% this month, down from around 4.85% in October 2018iii.

While more affordable monthly payments are a benefit to millions of homeowners nationwide, these rosy statistics obscure the effect of soaring home prices that have outpaced incomes by an alarming level in recent years. Saving for a down payment is a massive financial barrier for potential buyers, especially first-time buyers. More than a quarter of first-time buyers report difficulties saving for a down payment, and 40% of all buyers rely on a gift or loan from family or friends for at least part of their down paymentiv.

That hurdle has gotten higher after home values have grown 38.3% since September 2014, while homeowner incomes have grown just less than half that amount (18.8%) over the same period. A typical U.S. home is now worth more than three times the median annual homeowner income, the highest it's been since at least 2014, when Zillow's analysis began. In January 2014, the typical home was worth about 2.6 times the median homeowner income.

Put another way, we can look at the difference in a 20% down payment over the years. Putting 20% down on the typical home would have taken about $36,600 at the start of 2014, or 6.4 months of income for the median homeowner household. Now, that would be a roughly $52,000 down payment, which is 7.5 months of income. Zillow expects the typical U.S. home to appreciate by 7% over the next year, which would bring that down payment up another $3,600 to about $55,600. Nearly 40% of buyers with a mortgage put at least 20% downiv, which allows a buyer to avoid private mortgage insurance premiums.

"The path to homeownership, and the savings and wealth-creation benefits that come with it, has gotten harder for many buyers," said Zillow senior economist Chris Glynn. "Saving for a down payment is the single biggest challenge many potential home buyers face, and it is especially difficult when incomes fail to keep pace with home values. Even still, many buyers sense that prices will slip further out of reach in coming years and desperately want to lock in low mortgage rates while they can, which is likely contributing to the urgency we're seeing in the market. The current environment is a double win for longtime homeowners who have enjoyed big equity gains and are now able to refinance their mortgage to lower their monthly payments."

Among the 50 largest U.S. metros, down payments are most in reach for potential buyers in Cleveland, where a 20% down payment on the typical home is equal to 5.1 months of income for the median homeowner household. Milwaukee, Pittsburgh and Memphis have the next most affordable homes by this measure, each at 5.2 months of income. Homes are most difficult to save for in high-priced California metros, led by San Francisco (17.1 months of income), San Jose (16.1), Los Angeles (14.9) and San Diego (13.2).

At current rates, mortgage payments are most affordable in Louisville (12.3% of income), Birmingham (12.5%) and Indianapolis (12.7%). They are the most burdensome in San Francisco (34.4%), San Jose (31.6%) and Los Angeles (29.9%).

Had pre-pandemic trends held, renters were projected to spend 29.9% of their income on rent in September, the lowest share since at least 2014. But because renters have been hit hard by income loss during the coronavirus pandemic, it's likely the share is considerably higher. The spread between rent and mortgage affordability illustrates the financial benefits of homeownership -- the ability to build equity, often while also spending relatively less on monthly housing payments, is a key avenue for building long-term wealth.

Metropolitan Area* Typical Home Value - September 2020 Mortgage Affordability - September 2020 Median Monthly Homeowner Income - September 2020 Estimate Estimated Monthly Payment on Typical Home United States $259,906 17.5% $6,973 $1,217 New York, NY $497,090 23.9% $9,923 $2,375 Los Angeles, CA $711,361 29.9% $9,555 $2,854 Chicago, IL $253,512 16.4% $8,149 $1,336 Dallas-Fort Worth, TX $270,907 17.7% $8,288 $1,466 Philadelphia, PA $265,912 16.0% $8,253 $1,317 Houston, TX $228,576 16.1% $7,841 $1,261 Washington, DC $455,038 16.8% $11,484 $1,934 Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL $308,911 22.9% $6,512 $1,491 Atlanta, GA $252,586 14.4% $7,921 $1,137 Boston, MA $520,206 22.4% $10,463 $2,341 San Francisco, CA $1,113,664 34.4% $13,031 $4,480 Detroit, MI $193,270 14.8% $6,580 $973 Riverside, CA $404,320 23.8% $7,358 $1,750 Phoenix, AZ $309,543 17.7% $7,125 $1,264 Seattle, WA $555,689 23.0% $10,221 $2,350 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN $307,156 16.9% $8,583 $1,448 San Diego, CA $632,264 26.7% $9,597 $2,559 St. Louis, MO $188,845 13.5% $6,901 $930 Tampa, FL $236,574 19.1% $5,978 $1,139 Baltimore, MD $307,675 15.0% $9,076 $1,359 Denver, CO $462,724 21.8% $8,782 $1,911 Pittsburgh, PA $172,719 13.2% $6,590 $867 Portland, OR $436,053 21.6% $8,756 $1,893 Charlotte, NC $254,932 16.4% $6,785 $1,115 Sacramento, CA $449,280 21.5% $8,816 $1,896 San Antonio, TX $221,860 18.2% $6,424 $1,171 Orlando, FL $266,724 17.9% $7,001 $1,251 Cincinnati, OH $201,822 13.7% $7,258 $990 Cleveland, OH $166,936 13.4% $6,561 $880 Kansas City, MO $218,314 14.3% $7,475 $1,070 Las Vegas, NV $302,133 17.8% $7,035 $1,249 Columbus, OH $223,010 15.3% $7,474 $1,147 Indianapolis, IN $199,477 12.7% $7,210 $912 San Jose, CA $1,219,074 31.6% $15,176 $4,797 Austin, TX $365,091 19.4% $9,566 $1,851 Virginia Beach, VA $257,117 15.3% $7,373 $1,131 Nashville, TN $295,317 17.4% $7,311 $1,273 Providence, RI $338,536 20.2% $8,054 $1,623 Milwaukee, WI $200,213 13.2% $7,749 $1,023 Jacksonville, FL $242,663 16.6% $6,779 $1,128 Memphis, TN $165,614 12.9% $6,316 $812 Oklahoma City, OK $170,113 13.5% $6,327 $851 Louisville, KY $190,184 12.3% $7,054 $867 Hartford, CT $246,266 15.4% $8,482 $1,309 Richmond, VA $259,290 15.1% $7,318 $1,108 New Orleans, LA $215,442 17.2% $5,902 $1,013 Buffalo, NY $186,292 15.0% $6,914 $1,038 Raleigh, NC $299,061 15.2% $8,538 $1,301 Birmingham, AL $181,968 12.5% $6,162 $769 Salt Lake City, UT $411,548 20.5% $8,198 $1,676 *Table ordered by market size

i Estimates for median household income were produced using annual homeowner income figures from the American Community Survey and projecting out based on the historical relationship with monthly Bureau of Labor Statistics figures.

ii Assuming the typical home value in the U.S. per the August 31 Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI), and a 30-year mortgage at the prevailing interest rate with a 20% down payment. Estimated monthly payment includes mortgage, property taxes and homeowners insurance.

iii Freddie Mac, Primary Mortgage Market Survey, October 22, 2020

iv Zillow Consumer Housing Trends Report, 2020

