Yext Fall '20 Release Now Available for Early Access

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, today announced the availability of its Fall '20 Release for early access.

The release introduces several enhancements to the Yext platform, including additional options for implementing Yext Answers (the company's revolutionary site search product), organizing information in the Yext Knowledge Graph (a brain-like database of structured facts about a business), and viewing customer suggestions to business facts from Bing.

"One thing we've seen over the course of this year is that digital is a business's most important asset, especially as their customers have new and different questions every day," said Marc Ferrentino, Chief Strategy Officer of Yext. "The features in our Fall '20 Release further enable businesses to be fast and flexible in this environment and deliver the official answers customers are looking for when they need them."

The Fall '20 Release includes the following features:

New implementation options: Businesses leveraging Yext Answers can already embed the search bar directly on their website. Now, with a new overlay option, brands can also choose to add a prompt button to the corner of their website that expands into an Answers experience when clicked. Additionally, a new plugin allows WordPress users to seamlessly integrate Answers on their websites built on the WordPress platform.

About Yext

The ultimate source for official answers about a business online should be the business itself. However, when consumers ask questions on company websites, too often they are left in the dark with wrong answers. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud, solves this problem by organizing a business's facts so it can provide official answers to consumer questions — wherever people search. Starting with the company website, then extending across search engines and voice assistants, businesses around the world, like T-Mobile, Jaguar Land Rover, BBVA USA, and Kiehl's — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve the search experience on their websites and across the entire search ecosystem.

Yext's mission is to help businesses and organizations around the world deliver official answers everywhere people search. Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area — and work-from-home offices all around the world.

