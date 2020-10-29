  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Achieve Life Sciences to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 12, 2020

October 29, 2020

PR Newswire

SEATTLE and VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 29, 2020

SEATTLE and VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 29, 2020 -- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACHV), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company committed to the global development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results and provide an update on the cytisinicline development program on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 4:30PM ET.

Achieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Achieve Life Sciences, Inc.)

To access the webcast, log on to the Investor Relations page of the Achieve website at http://ir.achievelifesciences.com/events-and-webcasts. Alternatively, you may access the live conference call by dialing (877) 472-9809 (U.S. & Canada) or (629) 228-0791 (International) and referencing conference ID 8047128. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will be archived on the website for 90 days.

Achieve Contact
Jason Wong
[email protected]
(415) 375-3340 ext. 4

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/achieve-life-sciences-to-announce-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-and-webcast-on-november-12-2020-301162254.html

SOURCE Achieve Life Sciences, Inc.


