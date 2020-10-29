  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Catherine Burke Joins Black Knight Board of Directors

October 29, 2020 | About: NYSE:BKI +0.03%

Strategic Communications Executive Adds Valuable Insight to Board

PR Newswire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 29, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:BKI), a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, announced today that Catherine (Katie) L. Burke, Chief Strategy Officer at Daniel J. Edelman Holdings, Inc. (Edelman), a global communications firm, has been elected to serve on the company's Board of Directors.

"We are extremely proud to have Katie serving on the Black Knight Board of Directors," said Black Knight Chairman Bill Foley. "She has a wealth of expertise and experience that will provide valuable insight and direction to Black Knight."

Burke has been Chief Strategy Officer at Edelman since January 2019. Additionally, she is the head of Practices, Sectors and Intellectual Property at Edelman and is a member of Edelman's Executive and Operations committees.

Since 2008, Burke has served in a variety of executive roles at Edelman, including Global Chair of Public Affairs and Global Chief of Staff. She previously served as Executive Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Nielsen Holdings plc.

"Black Knight is a company that continually demonstrates its commitment to providing innovative solutions that deliver value to its clients," said Burke. "I look forward to joining the Board of Directors of a company with such a strong focus on transforming the industry and delighting its clients."

About Black Knight
Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

