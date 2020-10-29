Seqster Partners with Takeda to Help Digitally Transform Patient Experiences

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seqster PDM Inc. ("Seqster") the award winning healthcare technology company and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502/NYSE: TAK) ("Takeda") announced today an extended agreement to improve patient outcomes through better access and understanding of patient-level data.

Seqster will provide Takeda with instant access to its secure platform to visualize longitudinal electronic health records (EHRs), genomic profiles (DNA), and wearable/fitness data across health systems for individual patients. Seqster's technology supports real-time, real-world data and targeted patient engagement, which includes FDA 21 CFR Part 11 compliance.

"By leveraging Seqster and extending Takeda's external data and digital collaboration ecosystem, we will have better access to real-world evidence, integrating real-time into our workflows generating powerful data and insights for research and patient services," explained Dr. Emir Roach, Head of Emerging Technologies & Digital Partnerships, Global IT at Takeda. "Speed to implementation and integration with Takeda's infrastructure will allow us to activate 12 distinct use cases across our business in a matter of weeks- ultimately, positively impacting patient outcomes."

Seqster's decision support system and research platform dramatically reduces the time for consenting and onboarding patient data during clinical trials. This enhances patient engagement and compliance through a single-entry point for EHRs and integrates with partners enterprise data backbones.

"We appreciate having a patient-focused partner like Takeda. Takeda's strategic approach to adding Seqster's technology capabilities into its data and digital foundation maximizes the full potential and rapid deployment of our platform," stated Ardy Arianpour, Seqster's CEO and Co-Founder.

Arianpour further explained, "The broad implementation of Seqster across therapeutic areas and business units positions both companies at the forefront of the global digital health transformation. Our technology will help Takeda accelerate transforming clinical development in the post-COVID era, improving patient engagement and services, and streamlining safety and efficacy demonstration. By serving as one of Takeda's collaborators in their digital ecosystem, Seqster is positioned as a leading patient-centric technology to help patients in their healthcare journey."

ABOUT SEQSTER

Seqster is a SaaS-based healthcare technology company that enables organizations to drive efficient healthcare via comprehensive medical records (EHR), individual genomic profiles (DNA), and personal health device data. For the first time, users create their own matched, longitudinal health data profile across all of their US-based healthcare data sources through person-centric interoperability. The company serves healthcare enterprises such as pharmaceutical companies, payers, life insurance, and providers.

The platform is both FDA 21 CFR PART 11 & CMS-ONC 21st Century Cures Act Compliant. Seqster is hosted on HIPAA-compliant and HITRUST certified servers. It connects users to more than 3,000 hospitals and health systems and over 150,000 doctor offices and medical clinics nationwide. Seqster is privately held and headquartered in San Diego.

