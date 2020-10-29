  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
Indivior Announces Availability of Third Quarter and Nine Months 2020 Results

October 29, 2020

PR Newswire

SLOUGH, England, and RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior PLC (LON: INDV) today announced that financial results for the third quarter and nine months period ended September 30, 2020, including the press release and investor supplement, are now available on the Group's website at www.indivior.com.

Conference Call
Indivior will also host a conference call to discuss its latest results at 12:00 London time / 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern time. The webcast event will be available on the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.indivior.com. The webcast link is https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/py8oqyrx

Participants also may access the results presentation telephonically: UK / International participants +44 (0) 2071 928338; U.S. participants 1-646-741-3167. Please reference confirmation number 6570529. A replay of the presentation will be available at www.indivior.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indivior-announces-availability-of-third-quarter-and-nine-months-2020-results-301162350.html

SOURCE Indivior PLC


