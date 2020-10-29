  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

S&P Global Platts Launches Future Energy Podcast

October 29, 2020 | About: NYSE:SPGI -0.37%

Drives ESG Conversation: Moving to Lower-Carbon Fuels, Technologies and the Regulatory Environment

PR Newswire

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2020

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Platts, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets, today announced it has launched the Platts Future Energy Podcast, focused on energy transition, de-carbonization and future energy sources.

S&P Global Platts logo

The first instalment kicked off this week in video form, with key subject matter experts from S&P Global Platts News, Analytics and Pricing discussing the impact of Covid-19 on the energy transition.

The Future Energy Podcast series contributes to the S&P Global Platts strategic focus on the global energy transition and showcases the breadth of market insights, as well as new price benchmarks and analytics on supply, demand, price and policy fundamentals.

"We've seen an exponential increase in demand from our customers and market participants for insight to help them plan for the energy transition," said Beth Evans, global director of News, S&P Global Platts. "The new Future Energy Podcast will appeal to a wide range of interested parties who value the objective and unbiased thought leadership Platts provides. And it's particularly exciting to see the new Platts Future Energy Podcast join our growing news, benchmark pricing and analytics offerings on the Platts Platform."

Users may listen and subscribe to the Platts Future Energy Podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts, as well as on Platts Live, the S&P Global Platts website and the Platts YouTube channel.

AboutS&P Global Platts

At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better-informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.platts.com.

Media Contacts:
Americas - Kathleen Tanzy, +1-917-331-4607, [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-platts-launches-future-energy-podcast-301162629.html

SOURCE S&P Global Platts


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)