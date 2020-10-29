  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Invitation to a telephone conference and webcast regarding Skanska's Nine-month report 2020 on November 5

October 29, 2020 | About: OTCPK:SKBSY +0% OTCPK:SKSBF +0% FRA:SKNB -3.28% STU:SKNB -3.03%

Skanska's Nine-month report 2020 will be released on Thursday, November 5 at 07:30 am CET

PR Newswire

OSTERSUND, Sweden, Oct. 29, 2020

OSTERSUND, Sweden, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The report will be presented by Anders Danielsson, Skanska's President and CEO, and Magnus Persson, CFO, in a telephone conference at 10:00 am CET. The telephone conference will be webcasted live at www.skanska.com/investors, where it also will be posted shortly afterwards.

To participate in the telephone conference, with the possibility to ask questions, please dial +46 8 566 426 51, or +44 333 300 0804, or +1 631 913 1422. PIN code 50917385#

After the telephone conference, there will be possibilities for individual meetings with Anders Danielsson and Magnus Persson. To apply for a meeting please contact [email protected] no later than November 3.

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:

André Löfgren, Senior Vice President Investor Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 13 63

Karolina Cederhage, Senior Vice President Communications, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 08 80

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 19 57

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/invitation-to-a-telephone-conference-and-webcast-regarding-skanska-s-nine-month-report-2020-on-novem,c3226330

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-a-telephone-conference-and-webcast-regarding-skanskas-nine-month-report-2020-on-november-5-301162825.html

SOURCE Skanska


