Invitation to a telephone conference and webcast regarding Skanska's Nine-month report 2020 on November 5

Skanska's Nine-month report 2020 will be released on Thursday, November 5 at 07:30 am CET
OSTERSUND, Sweden, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The report will be presented by Anders Danielsson, Skanska's President and CEO, and Magnus Persson, CFO, in a telephone conference at 10:00 am CET. The telephone conference will be webcasted live at www.skanska.com/investors, where it also will be posted shortly afterwards.
To participate in the telephone conference, with the possibility to ask questions, please dial +46 8 566 426 51, or +44 333 300 0804, or +1 631 913 1422. PIN code 50917385#
After the telephone conference, there will be possibilities for individual meetings with Anders Danielsson and Magnus Persson. To apply for a meeting please contact [email protected] no later than November 3.
CONTACT:
For further information please contact:
André Löfgren, Senior Vice President Investor Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 13 63
Karolina Cederhage, Senior Vice President Communications, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 08 80
Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 19 57
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99
This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.
