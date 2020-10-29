Marvell to Acquire Inphi - Accelerating Growth and Leadership in Cloud and 5G Infrastructure

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions, and Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement, today announced a definitive agreement, unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies, under which Marvell will acquire Inphi in a cash and stock transaction. In conjunction with the transaction, Marvell intends to reorganize so that the combined company will be domiciled in the United States, creating a U.S. semiconductor powerhouse with an enterprise value of approximately $40 billion.

Inphi has built a leading high-speed data interconnect platform uniquely suited to meet the insatiable demand for increased bandwidth and low power for the cloud data centers and global networks of the future. Inphi's high-speed electro-optics portfolio provides the connectivity fabric for cloud data centers and wired and wireless carrier networks, just as Marvell's copper physical layer portfolio does for enterprise and future in-vehicle networks. Combining Marvell's storage, networking, processor, and security portfolio, with Inphi's leading electro-optics interconnect platform, will position the combined company for end-to-end technology leadership in data infrastructure. This highly complementary transaction expands Marvell's addressable market, strengthens customer base, and accelerates Marvell's leadership in hyperscale cloud data centers and 5G wireless infrastructure.

Today's machine learning and other data-driven workloads have expanded beyond the confines of the server and now span the entire cloud data center, making the software-defined data center the new computing paradigm. This trend drives hyper-connectivity within the data center, putting electro-optical interconnects at the heart of the cloud architecture. In addition, the need for bandwidth between data centers continues to grow at astounding rates. Combined with explosive Internet traffic growth and the rollout of new ultra-fast 5G wireless networks, the importance of Inphi's high-speed data interconnect solutions will only accelerate. The combined company will be uniquely positioned to serve the data-driven world, addressing high growth, attractive end markets – cloud datacenter and 5G.

Our combined scale will provide more resources and capabilities to continue to invest and better manage the rapidly ramping process technology costs. The transaction is expected to generate annual run-rate synergies of $125 million to be realized within 18 months after the transaction closes and is expected to become accretive to Marvell's non-GAAP earnings per share by the end of the first year after the transaction closes.

"Our acquisition of Inphi will fuel Marvell's leadership in the cloud and extend our 5G position over the next decade," said Matt Murphy, president and CEO of Marvell. "Inphi's technologies are at the heart of cloud data center networks and they continue to extend their leadership with innovative new products, including 400G data center interconnect optical modules, which leverage their unique silicon photonics and DSP technologies. We believe that Inphi's growing presence with cloud customers will also lead to additional opportunities for Marvell's DPU and ASIC products."

"Marvell and Inphi share a vision to enable the world's data infrastructure and we have both transformed our respective businesses to benefit from the strong secular growth expected in the cloud data center and 5G wireless markets," said Ford Tamer, President and CEO of Inphi. "Combining with Marvell significantly increases our scale, accelerates our access to the next generations of process technology, and opens up new opportunities in 5G connectivity."

Upon closing, Ford Tamer, Inphi's President and CEO, will join Marvell's Board of Directors.

Transaction Structure and Terms

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, the transaction consideration will consist of $66 in cash and 2.323 shares of stock of the combined company for each Inphi share. Upon closing of the transaction, Marvell shareholders will own approximately 83% of the combined company and Inphi stockholders will own approximately 17% of the combined company.

Marvell intends to finance the transaction with cash on hand, and additional financing. Marvell has obtained debt financing commitments from JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. The transaction is not subject to any financing condition and is expected to close by the second half of calendar 2021, subject to the approval of Marvell shareholders and Inphi stockholders and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals.

Advisors

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Marvell and also provided committed financing for the transaction and Hogan Lovells US LLP served as legal advisor. Qatalyst Partners LP served as exclusive financial advisor to Inphi and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP served as legal advisor.

About Marvell

Marvell first revolutionized the digital storage industry by moving information at speeds never thought possible. Today, that same breakthrough innovation remains at the heart of the company's storage, processing, networking, security and connectivity solutions. With leading intellectual property and deep system-level knowledge, Marvell's semiconductor solutions continue to transform the enterprise, cloud, automotive, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more, visit: https://www.marvell.com.

Marvell and the M logo are registered trademarks of Marvell and/or its affiliates in the US and/or elsewhere. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

About Inphi

Inphi corporation is a leader in high-speed data movement. We move big data fast, throughout the globe, between data centers, and inside data centers. Inphi's expertise in signal integrity results in reliable data delivery, at high speeds, over a variety of distances. As data volumes ramp exponentially due to video streaming, social media, cloud-based services, and wireless infrastructure, the need for speed has never been greater. That's where we come in. Customers rely on Inphi's solutions to develop and build out the Service Provider and Cloud infrastructures, and data centers of tomorrow. To learn more about Inphi, visit www.inphi.com.

Inphi, the Inphi logo and Think fast are registered trademarks of Inphi. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

