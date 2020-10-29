  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

ASETEK - Outcome of Extraordinary General Meeting

October 29, 2020 | About: OSL:ASETEK -7.64% OSTO:ASETEKO +0% FRA:A31 +4.47% STU:A31 -6.82%

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 29, 2020

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today an Extraordinary General Meeting of Asetek A/S (the "Company") was held at 9:30 AM CET at the Company's headquarter, Assensvej 2, DK-9220 Aalborg East, Denmark.

The proposals as stated in the notice were all adopted.

Further information is available at www.asetek.com.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen
Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200
e-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek---outcome-of-extraordinary-general-meeting,c3227801

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asetek--outcome-of-extraordinary-general-meeting-301162772.html

SOURCE Asetek


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)