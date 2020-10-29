  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Articles 

CNX Reports Third Quarter Results

October 29, 2020

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) ("CNX" or "the company") today released financial and operational results for the third quarter 2020 by posting those results on its website as detailed below.

Third quarter earnings results and supplemental information regarding quarterly E&P data such as production volumes and hedging information, financial statements, and non-GAAP reconciliations can be accessed by clicking here.

A company presentation to accompany the CNX earnings conference call can be accessed by clicking here.

The company earnings results and supplemental information, and presentation materials are also available on the Investor Relations page of the company's website at www.cnx.com.

As previously disclosed, the CNX earnings conference call details are as follows:

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: Thursday, October 29
  • Dial-In: 855-656-0928 (domestic) 412-902-4112 (international)
  • Reference "CNX Resources Call"
  • Webcast: investors.cnx.com

A brief Q&A session for securities analysts will immediately follow the discussion. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be maintained on the Investor Relations page on CNX's website.

About CNX

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) is one of the largest independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. As of December 31, 2019, CNX had 8.4 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index. Additional information may be found at www.cnx.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cnx-reports-third-quarter-results-301162264.html

SOURCE CNX Resources Corporation


