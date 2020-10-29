Parsons to Acquire Braxton Science & Technology Group

CENTREVILLE, Va., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:PSN) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Braxton Science & Technology Group, LLC (BSTG) and its subsidiaries in a deal valued at $300 million ($258 million less the tax asset). The acquisition increases Parsons' solutions, products, and capabilities in the space, cyber, and intelligence markets.

BSTG's broad portfolio of commercial off-the-shelf products—as well as their sustainment of government off-the-shelf products—provide mission critical solutions including spacecraft ground control and spacecraft integration. BSTG has over 50 differentiated space-mission product offerings consisting of software and hardware products combined with advanced engineering services. Their leading product portfolio is built on a technology base of industry best practices for software development, cybersecurity, and domain expertise. BSTG will be integrated into Parsons' space and geospatial solutions market, adding more than 370 employees, 80% of whom hold security clearances.

"The addition of BSTG complements our space portfolio, increases our product offerings in high-growth markets, and adds critical intellectual property that complements and expands our capabilities for the U.S. Air Force, Space Force, and research laboratories," said Chuck Harrington, Parsons' chairman and chief executive officer. "We look forward to welcoming BSTG's employees into the Parsons' family, driving synergistic solutions that leverage our expanded set of space solutions, growing our technology, and furthering our customer's critical missions including joint all-domain operations."

Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, BSTG operates at the forefront of satellite operations, ground system automation, flight dynamics, and spacecraft and antenna simulation for the U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence Community. These capabilities position Parsons to capitalize on the quickly evolving space missions of its national security space customers and address rapid market growth driven by proliferated low earth orbit constellations, small satellite expansion, and space cyber resiliency. BSTG has specific domain expertise with the U.S. Space Force's Enterprise Ground Services (EGS) effort: a next generation architecture that will unify spacecraft ground control operations across multiple major government agencies.

The transaction is consistent with Parsons' strategy of acquiring high-growth, defense, and intelligence technology companies with software and hardware intellectual property that enhance its technology and transactional revenue growth and margin profile.

"The combination of our leading defense capabilities, and decades of trusted customer relationships, combined with Parsons' global scale, cross-industry experience, and disruptive mindset creates a leading space technology provider," said Ken O'Neil, president of BSTG. "We're excited to join an organization known for their entrepreneurial spirit, agility, culture of innovation and inclusion, and successful track record of mergers, acquisitions, and integrations. Parsons is a large company with the operational agility of a smaller organization, which attracted us to them and gives us confidence in our future success together."

The transaction is valued at approximately $258 million, including the net present value of a $42 million transaction-related tax benefit, or approximately 11x Braxton's estimated 2021 adjusted EBITDA before considering any revenue or cost synergies. For 2021, Braxton is expected to generate revenue of approximately $133 million. The transaction is expected to be accretive to Parsons' 2021 adjusted earnings per share and close in Q4 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Parsons was advised by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Latham & Watkins LLP. Braxton was advised by KippsDeSanto & Co. and Sparks Wilson, P.C.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

