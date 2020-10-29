Comscore to Present 2020 Global State of Mobile Webinar

Signature annual research captures latest trends, shifting consumer behavior
PR Newswire
RESTON, Va., Oct. 29, 2020
RESTON, Va., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers continue to spend a majority of their time online on mobile devices, the way that they engage with apps and content has changed. Against these shifting behaviors, Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, is excited to present the 2020 "Global State of Mobile" webinar on November 10, 2020 at 2pm ET.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with NAS:SCOR. Click here to check it out.
- NAS:SCOR 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NAS:SCOR
- Peter Lynch Chart of NAS:SCOR
The webinar will offer in-depth mobile insights, including:
- An update on how mobile trends around the world have impacted various categories
- Deep dives into mobile behaviors in the U.S., including how consumers interact with mobile video, mobile payments, and mobile ordering
- An examination of how privacy-focused changes will impact media and advertising on mobile, and how measurement will evolve to meet privacy expectations
Registration and more information can be found at: https://www.comscore.com/Insights/Events-and-Webinars/Webinar/2020/Global-State-of-Mobile
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-to-present-2020-global-state-of-mobile-webinar-301162308.html
SOURCE Comscore