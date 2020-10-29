  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Comscore to Present 2020 Global State of Mobile Webinar

October 29, 2020 | About: NAS:SCOR -2.96%

Signature annual research captures latest trends, shifting consumer behavior

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., Oct. 29, 2020

RESTON, Va., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers continue to spend a majority of their time online on mobile devices, the way that they engage with apps and content has changed. Against these shifting behaviors, Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, is excited to present the 2020 "Global State of Mobile" webinar on November 10, 2020 at 2pm ET.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

The webinar will offer in-depth mobile insights, including:

  • An update on how mobile trends around the world have impacted various categories
  • Deep dives into mobile behaviors in the U.S., including how consumers interact with mobile video, mobile payments, and mobile ordering
  • An examination of how privacy-focused changes will impact media and advertising on mobile, and how measurement will evolve to meet privacy expectations

Registration and more information can be found at: https://www.comscore.com/Insights/Events-and-Webinars/Webinar/2020/Global-State-of-Mobile

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-to-present-2020-global-state-of-mobile-webinar-301162308.html

SOURCE Comscore


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)