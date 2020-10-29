  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Fannie Mae Reports Net Income of $4.2 Billion for Third Quarter 2020

October 29, 2020 | About: OTCPK:FNMA +0.52% OTCPK:FNMA +0.52%

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2020

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) today reported its third quarter 2020 financial results and filed its third quarter 2020 Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing provides condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The following documents are now available on Fannie Mae's web site at www.fanniemae.com.

Fannie Mae will host a conference call to discuss the company's results today at 8:00 a.m., ET. Participants may join the conference call in listen-only mode in one of the following formats:

Listen-only webcast:
https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1383307&tp_key=f41288c2d6

Click on the link above to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet, or mobile device. Audio will stream through your selected device. If you have difficulty accessing the webcast, please click the "Listen by Phone" button on the webcast player and dial the number provided.

Listen-only phone line:
It is not necessary to dial into the audio conference unless you are unable to join the webcast via the URL above.
United States: 877-770-3647
Passcode: 12944468#

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of Americans. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit:

