Kellogg Company Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) today published its 2020 third quarter earnings results in documents posted to the company website at https://investor.kelloggs.com/QuarterlyResults. Documents immediately available include: the financial press release and tables, GAAP reconciliations, and presentation slides.

A Current Report on Form 8-K was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on its website at www.sec.gov.

The company will also webcast a public presentation during which Kellogg executive management will review and discuss these results. Speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company will be Steve Cahillane, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Amit Banati, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session with publishing analysts will follow.

Live Webcast





Date: Thursday, October 29, 2020



Time: 9:30 am – 10:30 am EDT



Presentation Slides: Printable slides available at approximately 8:00 am EDT on Thursday, October 29 at

https://investor.kelloggs.com .



Webcast: Live audio webcast with or without slides is available at

https://investor.kelloggs.com .



Rebroadcast





Webcast: Available beginning at 1:00 pm EDT Thursday, October 29, and for at least

90 days thereafter at https://investor.kelloggs.com .



Podcast: MP3 audio file (podcast) available for download beginning at about 1:00 pm EDT on

Thursday, October 29, at https://investor.kelloggs.com.



Transcript: PDF file available for download beginning at about 9:00 am EDT on Friday,

October 30, at https://investor.kelloggs.com.





About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

[K-FIN] [K-ER]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kellogg-company-reports-2020-third-quarter-results-301162288.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company