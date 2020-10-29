  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Did You Acquire Healthcare Services (HCSG) Before April 11, 2017? Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel

October 29, 2020 | About: NAS:HCSG +0.18%

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2020

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) ("Healthcare Services") against certain of its officers and directors.

Specifically, a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court last year against the Company on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Healthcare Services between April 11, 2017 through March 4, 2019 (the "Class Period"). According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Healthcare Services' CEO either knew or was reckless in not knowing that Healthcare Services had been accused of strategically rounding quarterly earnings per share, and therefore investors could not rely upon the Company's track record without a thorough investigation into the allegations; (2) defendants concealed that the SEC had written to Healthcare Services in November 2017 to inquire into the Company's earnings per share rounding practices; and (3) Healthcare Services concealed that the SEC delivered a subpoena to the Company in March 2018 demanding the production of documents in connection with how Healthcare Services calculated earnings per share. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are a long-term shareholder of Healthcare Services continuously holding shares before April 11, 2017, you may have standing to hold Healthcare Services harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ([email protected]) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
[email protected]

[Click here to join this action]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/did-you-acquire-healthcare-services-hcsg-before-april-11-2017-should-management-be-held-accountable-for-investors-losses-contact-johnson-fistel-301162878.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)