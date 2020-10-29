  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Leidos Awarded Contract to Support the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness

October 29, 2020 | About: NYSE:LDOS +1.18%

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., Oct. 29, 2020

RESTON, Va., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, has been awarded a contract by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness. Through this award, Leidos will provide services and support for the Defense Civilian Human Resource Management System (DCHRMS). The single award, firm-fixed-price (FFP), time and materials (T&M) contract holds a total potential value of approximately $75 million. It includes a one-year base period of performance with four additional one-year option periods. Work will be performed primarily in San Antonio, Texas.

Leidos logo. (PRNewsFoto/Leidos)

"We are excited to leverage our world-class cloud technology for the Department of Defense," said Dan Voce, Leidos senior vice president of enterprise cyber and solutions. "Leidos takes pride in our dedication to agility and excellence. By leveraging this technology, the speed and efficiency of DCHRMS will increase, while lowering costs. These benefits flow down to the people who rely on this system each and every day – the DoD HR professionals and managers, as well as the civilian employees they service."

Through this contract, Leidos will provide technical services and support for DCHRMS, a cloud-based human resources system that provides a single civilian personnel service capability. Leidos will integrate six different databases into one. This makes DCHRMS more flexible to share information between components while standardizing and streamlining personnel processes.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 38,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements include contract valuation assuming the exercise of all options. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended January 3, 2020, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Contact:

Melissa Dueñas


(571) 526-6850


[email protected]




Thomas Doheny


(571) 474-4735


[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-awarded-contract-to-support-the-office-of-the-under-secretary-of-defense-for-personnel-and-readiness-301162639.html

SOURCE Leidos


