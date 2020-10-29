Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys eBay Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Dollar General Corp, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, The Cooper Inc, VeriSign Inc

Rotterdam, P7, based Investment company Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. (Current Portfolio) buys eBay Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Dollar General Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Pfizer Inc, sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, The Cooper Inc, VeriSign Inc, Medtronic PLC, Duke Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.. As of 2020Q3, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owns 933 stocks with a total value of $32.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BFAM, WMG, AZPN, CHGG, WHT2, ROL, ABMD, PTON, RDFN, UFPI, UGI, WRI, VSTO, VGR, WGO, TBI, TNET, THO, SLM, SCPL, XPER, RBC, AAN, ZS, PATK, PE, EXP, ABM, AIMC, ANGI, ARNC, ASB, AVYA, CRI, LNG, CVET, DHIL, DNOW, HAIN, HTLD, HZNP, LRN, LGF.B, HZO, MAXR, FIZZ, NPK,

BFAM, WMG, AZPN, CHGG, WHT2, ROL, ABMD, PTON, RDFN, UFPI, UGI, WRI, VSTO, VGR, WGO, TBI, TNET, THO, SLM, SCPL, XPER, RBC, AAN, ZS, PATK, PE, EXP, ABM, AIMC, ANGI, ARNC, ASB, AVYA, CRI, LNG, CVET, DHIL, DNOW, HAIN, HTLD, HZNP, LRN, LGF.B, HZO, MAXR, FIZZ, NPK, Added Positions: EBAY, DG, AMD, PFE, ATVI, FB, ORCL, TT, CSCO, INTU, VZ, TMO, ZM, BIIB, HD, NFLX, TROW, GILD, MSFT, MMM, A, NVDA, GOOG, GOOGL, BYND, CMI, GPN, PYPL, ALL, GLW, INTC, JNJ, LOW, MKC, MS, SPGI, SHW, ALXN, AMZN, CHWY, CVS, EA, AMT, AAPL, CMCSA, DOCU, KHC, KR, LULU, MA, MELI, PFG, UPS, AMP, DBX, FDX, HUM, IDXX, NDAQ, PCAR, CRM, TTWO, TXN, TSCO, VRTX, VIRT, V, ACN, MO, ADSK, AZO, BLK, CHD, CI, CL, CAG, DISH, DOW, FISV, GPC, JBHT, KDP, LH, LLY, MCK, MCO, ODFL, ORLY, OC, PGR, RJF, REGN, ROP, NOW, SWKS, TSLA, WY, ABT, APH, APAM, AX, BIO, CDNS, CVX, COP, DE, DLTR, EMR, EOG, EXPD, FDS, FTNT, FTV, GS, HCA, HPQ, IBM, JNPR, K, KLAC, KNX, LIN, MAS, MRK, MET, MTD, MHK, NWSA, NUE, SLB, SGEN, TMUS, WST, WMB, ARE, ADS, AIG, ABC, ADI, ANTM, APTV, ARW, AVTR, BKR, BK, BBY, BMY, CHRW, CAH, CTLT, CFG, CTSH, CMA, CRWD, CSX, DDOG, DVA, DELL, D, DRE, EQIX, EVRG, XOM, AJG, GWRE, HAL, HDS, HOLX, ITW, ILMN, IP, IVZ, IQV, JBL, JHG, KMI, LMNX, MRVL, MTCH, MDLZ, MNST, MOS, MSCI, NWL, NEE, NLSN, OKTA, OHI, PNR, PKI, PM, PINS, PXD, PII, PPG, PRU, QRTEA, SBAC, SIRI, SPB, RGR, SNPS, TEL, TER, TRU, TRMB, TYL, URI, USB, VOYA, WDR, W, WRK, WLTW, ZBRA, Z, ZTS, AYI, AAP, AMCR, COLD, ANSS, AON, ADM, ANET, BIG, BKI, BWA, BRO, KMX, CARR, CAT, CNC, CERN, CIEN, CTAS, CBSH, CXO, STZ, CORT, CXW, DLX, DVN, FANG, DISCA, DPZ, DD, EMN, ETN, ELAN, EFX, ERIE, ETSY, FITB, FLWS, F, FBHS, FCX, GD, GE, GM, GPK, HLF, HES, HBAN, INGR, INVA, IPG, ISRG, IPGP, IRM, ITT, JCI, JLL, KFRC, LEN, LII, LKQ, MTB, DOOR, MTZ, MDU, MTG, MRNA, MOH, NBIX, NEM, NXST, NI, NDSN, NTRS, OTIS, PKG, PH, PDCO, PPL, PRGS, PRSC, PTC, QTS, QLYS, QDEL, RDN, RS, RHI, RPM, SAIC, SEE, SEIC, ST, SCI, SNAP, SPTN, SPLK, SFM, SWK, SCS, SIVB, SNX, TDOC, TFX, TXT, ODP, TW, TRTN, TFC, TWLO, VVV, VEEV, VIAC, VST, VMW, WAB, WCN, WAT, WELL, WSM, WDAY, WPC, YELP,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 13,247,160 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,969,738 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 257,246 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 3,767,498 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 319,402 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.13%

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $152.04, with an estimated average price of $125.76. The stock is now traded at around $157.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of .

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.01 and $31.02, with an estimated average price of $29.16. The stock is now traded at around $27.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,212,940 shares as of .

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.06 and $132.61, with an estimated average price of $113.66. The stock is now traded at around $114.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 591,496 shares as of .

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.1 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $73.49. The stock is now traded at around $76.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 229,764 shares as of .

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.65 and $18.52, with an estimated average price of $4.73. The stock is now traded at around $12.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 696,804 shares as of .

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in Rollins Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.98, with an estimated average price of $51.77. The stock is now traded at around $61.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 180,522 shares as of .

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in eBay Inc by 126.98%. The purchase prices were between $48.61 and $59.27, with an estimated average price of $55.04. The stock is now traded at around $53.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,610,509 shares as of .

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 84.95%. The purchase prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56. The stock is now traded at around $211.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,093,184 shares as of .

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 61.04%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,255,650 shares as of .

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 36.13%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $35.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 9,794,442 shares as of .

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 126.23%. The purchase prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04. The stock is now traded at around $79.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,020,764 shares as of .

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 34.59%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $267.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,334,345 shares as of .

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in Green Dot Corp. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $55.71, with an estimated average price of $51.25.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.39 and $53.72, with an estimated average price of $47.69.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $87.63 and $106.31, with an estimated average price of $97.59.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in Evertec Inc. The sale prices were between $26.46 and $35.92, with an estimated average price of $32.15.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $16.25 and $20.58, with an estimated average price of $18.61.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in CIT Group Inc. The sale prices were between $15.9 and $21.28, with an estimated average price of $19.12.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 50.78%. The sale prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47. The stock is now traded at around $132.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. still held 624,698 shares as of .

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced to a holding in VeriSign Inc by 71.37%. The sale prices were between $196.81 and $219.7, with an estimated average price of $206.57. The stock is now traded at around $189.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. still held 133,697 shares as of .

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced to a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc by 99.49%. The sale prices were between $280.08 and $347.78, with an estimated average price of $306.86. The stock is now traded at around $333.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. still held 1,284 shares as of .

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 54.17%. The sale prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $102.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. still held 626,400 shares as of .

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 93.43%. The sale prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $90.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. still held 54,867 shares as of .

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 67.78%. The sale prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $347.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. still held 90,843 shares as of .