Ariose Capital Management Ltd Buys Tesla Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Carnival PLC, Sells TAL Education Group, Amazon.com Inc, Datadog Inc

Investment company Ariose Capital Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Carnival PLC, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Intel Corp, sells TAL Education Group, Amazon.com Inc, Datadog Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ariose Capital Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Ariose Capital Management Ltd owns 11 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BABA, CUK, INTC, SE, H, MAR,

BABA, CUK, INTC, SE, H, MAR, Added Positions: TSLA, EDU, SDC,

TSLA, EDU, SDC, Reduced Positions: JD,

JD, Sold Out: TAL, AMZN, DDOG, PDD, MSFT, NVDA, BILI, ISRG, NFLX, SPLK, PYPL, YY, IGV, MRNA,

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 93,923 shares, 33.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 374.12% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 94,500 shares, 22.93% of the total portfolio. New Position JD.com Inc (JD) - 131,700 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.81% New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 63,200 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.92% SmileDirectClub Inc (SDC) - 746,000 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.55%

Ariose Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $307.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.93%. The holding were 94,500 shares as of .

Ariose Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Carnival PLC. The purchase prices were between $10.63 and $15.63, with an estimated average price of $12.86. The stock is now traded at around $10.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 335,933 shares as of .

Ariose Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $44.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 82,100 shares as of .

Ariose Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $163.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 26,800 shares as of .

Ariose Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.98 and $61.12, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $52.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 72,700 shares as of .

Ariose Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.52 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $89.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 41,500 shares as of .

Ariose Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 374.12%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $406.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.24%. The holding were 93,923 shares as of .

Ariose Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 101.92%. The purchase prices were between $130.95 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $165.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 63,200 shares as of .

Ariose Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in SmileDirectClub Inc by 44.55%. The purchase prices were between $7.29 and $11.93, with an estimated average price of $9.17. The stock is now traded at around $9.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 746,000 shares as of .

Ariose Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $69.95 and $82.02, with an estimated average price of $75.36.

Ariose Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21.

Ariose Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $75.28 and $102.16, with an estimated average price of $86.97.

Ariose Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $73.7 and $97.46, with an estimated average price of $85.82.

Ariose Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04.

Ariose Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8.