Private Wealth Partners, LLC Buys Zoetis Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Xilinx Inc, Sells Comcast Corp, Chevron Corp, Starbucks Corp

October 29, 2020 | About: ZTS +0.9% XLNX +2.96% QCOM +3.31% ORCL +0.99% ATVI -0.82% ADI +0.74% IJH +0.34% PRNB +0% CDNA +0.83%

Larkspur, CA, based Investment company Private Wealth Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Zoetis Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Xilinx Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Analog Devices Inc, sells Comcast Corp, Chevron Corp, Starbucks Corp, Principia Biopharma Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Private Wealth Partners, LLC owns 127 stocks with a total value of $855 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Private Wealth Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/private+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Private Wealth Partners, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 681,735 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 301,732 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,894 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  4. Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 286,774 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.20%
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 95,916 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04. The stock is now traded at around $79.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 95,478 shares as of .

New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.94 and $124.5, with an estimated average price of $117.13. The stock is now traded at around $116.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 25,990 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IJH)

Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $188.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of .

Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 102.20%. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $165.37, with an estimated average price of $153.48. The stock is now traded at around $158.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 286,774 shares as of .

Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 107.23%. The purchase prices were between $93.27 and $111.87, with an estimated average price of $102.54. The stock is now traded at around $119.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 84,570 shares as of .

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 44.45%. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $121.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 95,244 shares as of .

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 75.92%. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 27,807 shares as of .

Sold Out: Principia Biopharma Inc (PRNB)

Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Principia Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $56 and $101.07, with an estimated average price of $88.57.

Sold Out: CareDx Inc (CDNA)

Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in CareDx Inc. The sale prices were between $30.88 and $37.94, with an estimated average price of $33.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of Private Wealth Partners, LLC. Also check out:

