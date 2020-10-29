PRW Wealth Management LLC Buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, PIMCO ETF TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST, Sprott Inc

Investment company PRW Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, PIMCO ETF TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, FS KKR Capital Corp II, Sprott Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST, Sprott Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PRW Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, PRW Wealth Management LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 73,226 shares, 18.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% ARK ETF TR (ARKK) - 163,004 shares, 11.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.68% SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 50,159 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.01% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 49,082 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.3% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 63,830 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.43%

PRW Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $12.25 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.28. The stock is now traded at around $14.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 60,292 shares as of .

PRW Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Sprott Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.91 and $43.33, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $31.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 15,323 shares as of .

PRW Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $72.41 and $86.02, with an estimated average price of $78.14. The stock is now traded at around $77.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,718 shares as of .

PRW Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.13 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $23.02. The stock is now traded at around $22.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,600 shares as of .

PRW Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 102.01%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 50,159 shares as of .

PRW Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 291.35%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $102.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 36,709 shares as of .

PRW Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 22.43%. The purchase prices were between $98.37 and $109.49, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $101.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 63,830 shares as of .

PRW Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 106.35%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $300.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,851 shares as of .

PRW Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Sprott Inc. The sale prices were between $28.6 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $33.14.

PRW Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

PRW Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $46.42 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.37.

PRW Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

PRW Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $90.57 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $98.42.

PRW Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4.