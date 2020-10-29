Covenant Asset Management, LLC Buys Monolithic Power Systems Inc, TopBuild Corp, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Sells Ciena Corp, Alphabet Inc, Fiserv Inc

Investment company Covenant Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Monolithic Power Systems Inc, TopBuild Corp, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Cintas Corp, Fiverr International, sells Ciena Corp, Alphabet Inc, Fiserv Inc, Illumina Inc, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Covenant Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Covenant Asset Management, LLC owns 126 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MPWR, BLD, SEDG, CTAS, FVRR, EBS, ARKK, IVW, HYB,

MPWR, BLD, SEDG, CTAS, FVRR, EBS, ARKK, IVW, HYB, Added Positions: TTD, QRVO, ABBV, NVDA, PLNT, VLO, BA, CSCO, LHX, SNPS, ULTA, HDV,

TTD, QRVO, ABBV, NVDA, PLNT, VLO, BA, CSCO, LHX, SNPS, ULTA, HDV, Reduced Positions: GOOGL, ILMN, DGS, SPY, GOOG, SHOP, ADP, PAYX, ODFL, QCOM, NOW, FB, AVGO, VZ, BAC, AMGN, UNH, TD, VEEV, VUG, SDY, RTX, ZTS, MASI, KSU, IGSB, INTU, QQQ, IDXX, CVX, BIIB, BBY, PEP, NEE, DRE, VYM, BLK, VTV, ABT,

GOOGL, ILMN, DGS, SPY, GOOG, SHOP, ADP, PAYX, ODFL, QCOM, NOW, FB, AVGO, VZ, BAC, AMGN, UNH, TD, VEEV, VUG, SDY, RTX, ZTS, MASI, KSU, IGSB, INTU, QQQ, IDXX, CVX, BIIB, BBY, PEP, NEE, DRE, VYM, BLK, VTV, ABT, Sold Out: CIEN, FISV, BAH, TRU, EEM, RDS.B, XOM,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,200 shares, 13.32% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 131,498 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,785 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 71,523 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 12,059 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%

Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.55 and $282.85, with an estimated average price of $259.79. The stock is now traded at around $303.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 11,292 shares as of .

Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in TopBuild Corp. The purchase prices were between $111.68 and $170.69, with an estimated average price of $143.2. The stock is now traded at around $161.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 15,912 shares as of .

Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.39 and $238.35, with an estimated average price of $191.49. The stock is now traded at around $263.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 9,199 shares as of .

Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $266.14 and $342.38, with an estimated average price of $308.23. The stock is now traded at around $315.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 6,449 shares as of .

Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $75.2 and $142.66, with an estimated average price of $106.8. The stock is now traded at around $160.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 13,063 shares as of .

Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $134.94, with an estimated average price of $107.39. The stock is now traded at around $91.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 15,290 shares as of .

Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ciena Corp. The sale prices were between $38.82 and $60.99, with an estimated average price of $52.51.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $70.9 and $88.77, with an estimated average price of $81.9.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $80.25 and $92.25, with an estimated average price of $86.33.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $24.22 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $28.67.