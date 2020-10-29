Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC Buys FIRST TRUST EXCH 2, Calix Inc, Axogen Inc, Sells Zynex Inc, Baxter International Inc, The Walt Disney Co

Investment company Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FIRST TRUST EXCH 2, Calix Inc, Axogen Inc, Autodesk Inc, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, sells Zynex Inc, Baxter International Inc, The Walt Disney Co, AbbVie Inc, Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CALX, AXGN, ADSK, FV, SMH, NXST, BLK, TDIV, SIRI,

CALX, AXGN, ADSK, FV, SMH, NXST, BLK, TDIV, SIRI, Added Positions: FXL, SCHB, VCIT, SCHD, SPTL, CORP, SCHR, ACGL, SCHZ, FB, IYC, ADBE, APO, IGV, IHI, ITB, IYW, RIO, SOXX, BGS, GTY, AZN, EVY,

FXL, SCHB, VCIT, SCHD, SPTL, CORP, SCHR, ACGL, SCHZ, FB, IYC, ADBE, APO, IGV, IHI, ITB, IYW, RIO, SOXX, BGS, GTY, AZN, EVY, Reduced Positions: LMT, BND, FTSM, CYRX, LMBS, FIXD, BNDX, AMZN, QQQ, MTUM, WMT, DHR, AAPL, BLDP, MA, ABT, V, SPLK, MSFT, ICE, EW,

LMT, BND, FTSM, CYRX, LMBS, FIXD, BNDX, AMZN, QQQ, MTUM, WMT, DHR, AAPL, BLDP, MA, ABT, V, SPLK, MSFT, ICE, EW, Sold Out: ZYXI, BAX, DIS, ABBV, PGX, PETS,

FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 (FXL) - 152,784 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.57% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHB) - 115,245 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.76% First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 132,480 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,294 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 14,854 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Calix Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.1 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $18.81. The stock is now traded at around $24.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 115,452 shares as of .

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Axogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.62 and $13.12, with an estimated average price of $11.62. The stock is now traded at around $12.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 148,913 shares as of .

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.96 and $261.35, with an estimated average price of $237.62. The stock is now traded at around $237.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 7,345 shares as of .

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.21 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $34.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 30,611 shares as of .

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $151.05 and $183.55, with an estimated average price of $167.44. The stock is now traded at around $173.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 5,543 shares as of .

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.04 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $81.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 9,259 shares as of .

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 by 35.57%. The purchase prices were between $83.3 and $96.73, with an estimated average price of $88.04. The stock is now traded at around $90.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 152,784 shares as of .

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 36.07%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $55.18. The stock is now traded at around $54.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 24,468 shares as of .

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 36.39%. The purchase prices were between $113.71 and $117.5, with an estimated average price of $115.33. The stock is now traded at around $114.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,980 shares as of .

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 39.32%. The purchase prices were between $58.56 and $58.96, with an estimated average price of $58.71. The stock is now traded at around $58.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,389 shares as of .

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd by 20.07%. The purchase prices were between $27.04 and $32.85, with an estimated average price of $30.47. The stock is now traded at around $29.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,462 shares as of .

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 32.42%. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $56.92, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,910 shares as of .

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zynex Inc. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $18.61.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.18 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.66.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PetMed Express Inc. The sale prices were between $29 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $33.1.