Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC Buys FIRST TRUST EXCH 2, Calix Inc, Axogen Inc, Sells Zynex Inc, Baxter International Inc, The Walt Disney Co

October 29, 2020 | About: FXL +1.57% SCHD +0.29% CORP +0.02% SCHR -0.03% ACGL +1.39% SCHZ -0.01% CALX +0.46% AXGN +1.15% ADSK +2.87% FV +1.42% SMH +1.57%

Investment company Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FIRST TRUST EXCH 2, Calix Inc, Axogen Inc, Autodesk Inc, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, sells Zynex Inc, Baxter International Inc, The Walt Disney Co, AbbVie Inc, Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC
  1. FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 (FXL) - 152,784 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.57%
  2. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHB) - 115,245 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.76%
  3. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 132,480 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,294 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 14,854 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
New Purchase: Calix Inc (CALX)

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Calix Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.1 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $18.81. The stock is now traded at around $24.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 115,452 shares as of .

New Purchase: Axogen Inc (AXGN)

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Axogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.62 and $13.12, with an estimated average price of $11.62. The stock is now traded at around $12.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 148,913 shares as of .

New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.96 and $261.35, with an estimated average price of $237.62. The stock is now traded at around $237.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 7,345 shares as of .

New Purchase: First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.21 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $34.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 30,611 shares as of .

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $151.05 and $183.55, with an estimated average price of $167.44. The stock is now traded at around $173.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 5,543 shares as of .

New Purchase: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.04 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $81.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 9,259 shares as of .

Added: FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 (FXL)

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 by 35.57%. The purchase prices were between $83.3 and $96.73, with an estimated average price of $88.04. The stock is now traded at around $90.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 152,784 shares as of .

Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHD)

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 36.07%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $55.18. The stock is now traded at around $54.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 24,468 shares as of .

Added: PIMCO ETF TRUST (CORP)

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 36.39%. The purchase prices were between $113.71 and $117.5, with an estimated average price of $115.33. The stock is now traded at around $114.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,980 shares as of .

Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHR)

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 39.32%. The purchase prices were between $58.56 and $58.96, with an estimated average price of $58.71. The stock is now traded at around $58.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,389 shares as of .

Added: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd by 20.07%. The purchase prices were between $27.04 and $32.85, with an estimated average price of $30.47. The stock is now traded at around $29.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,462 shares as of .

Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHZ)

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 32.42%. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $56.92, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,910 shares as of .

Sold Out: Zynex Inc (ZYXI)

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zynex Inc. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $18.61.

Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91.

Sold Out: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.18 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.66.

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18.

Sold Out: PetMed Express Inc (PETS)

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PetMed Express Inc. The sale prices were between $29 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $33.1.



