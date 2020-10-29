  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Exor Investments (UK) LLP Buys Liberty Oilfield Services Inc, Sells New Gold Inc

October 29, 2020 | About: LBRT -4.36%

Investment company Exor Investments (UK) LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Oilfield Services Inc, sells New Gold Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Exor Investments (UK) LLP. As of 2020Q3, Exor Investments (UK) LLP owns 9 stocks with a total value of $622 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Exor Investments (UK) LLP
  1. Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW) - 11,965,532 shares, 21.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.2%
  2. Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) - 7,059,076 shares, 17.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
  3. Cameco Corp (CCJ) - 10,188,363 shares, 16.54% of the total portfolio.
  4. Novagold Resources Inc (NG) - 6,463,807 shares, 12.35% of the total portfolio.
  5. VEON Ltd (VEON) - 53,114,362 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT)

Exor Investments (UK) LLP initiated holding in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.04 and $9.47, with an estimated average price of $6.96. The stock is now traded at around $6.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 1,202,714 shares as of .



