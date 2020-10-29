Exor Investments (UK) LLP Buys Liberty Oilfield Services Inc, Sells New Gold Inc

Investment company Exor Investments (UK) LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Oilfield Services Inc, sells New Gold Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Exor Investments (UK) LLP. As of 2020Q3, Exor Investments (UK) LLP owns 9 stocks with a total value of $622 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LBRT,

LBRT, Added Positions: SLB,

SLB, Reduced Positions: NGD, HMY, SBSW,

For the details of Exor Investments (UK) LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/exor+investments+%28uk%29+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW) - 11,965,532 shares, 21.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.2% Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) - 7,059,076 shares, 17.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69% Cameco Corp (CCJ) - 10,188,363 shares, 16.54% of the total portfolio. Novagold Resources Inc (NG) - 6,463,807 shares, 12.35% of the total portfolio. VEON Ltd (VEON) - 53,114,362 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio.

Exor Investments (UK) LLP initiated holding in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.04 and $9.47, with an estimated average price of $6.96. The stock is now traded at around $6.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 1,202,714 shares as of .