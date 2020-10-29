Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF

Investment company Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, WORLD GOLD TRUST, sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC. As of 2020Q3, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owns 338 stocks with a total value of $883 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPLG, QLTA, ICLN, GLDM, MGV, MNA, SPIP, PTLC, IWO, EFG, QUAL, ARKK, ZM, XLY, VONV, IVE, IYW, IMTM, FTCS, IJS, XLV, SKYY, FPX, GILD, IRM, O, UNP, RTX, MA, DGRO, EDV, IXUS, JNK, NOW, VKQ, TDOC, CRWD, SCHH, TREX, RCL, VTWO, HMY, ETJ, CHY, NLY,

SPTM, MUB, SPAB, IEF, CMBS, IAU, MBB, SPDW, IVV, GSY, TLT, VNQ, EEM, EFV, MINT, IWN, IWD, FSK, PDI, IWF, QQQ, TFC, BRK.B, SCZ, SPEM, NEE, JNJ, MSFT, VZ, WMT, TSLA, KMI, FVD, IEFA, IEMG, AMZN, SO, UBSI, V, ABBV, BABA, FIXD, IUSG, JPST, MGK, MTUM, SCHP, XLP, ABT, BA, D, LMT, LOW, NFLX, PFE, CRM, TGT, AVGO, FB, GCI, GOOG, ZSAN, PYPL, DOCU, AGG, ARKW, BND, BSV, DIA, DSI, EFAV, GDX, HYD, IBB, IGV, IJJ, IVW, IWV, LMBS, SCHC, SLV, VB, VCIT, VGLT, XLK, T, ADBE, AZN, ADSK, BAC, BMY, CSCO, KO, COST, DE, EPD, FDX, GPC, GOOGL, LHX, HON, IBM, KMB, MCD, MPW, NVDA, ORCL, PPL, PEP, SYY, WPC, CMG, BKT, FFC, BKCC, GOF, PM, XXII, SQ, CMF, FMB, ITA, ITOT, IYY, SLYV, SPYV, VHT, VO, Reduced Positions: SPY, VOO, GLD, AAPL, LQD, SPSM, VTI, QYLD, VWO, VYM, UPS, VCSH, TIP, IWM, SPLV, DON, BOND, DES, PFF, OPP, SHY, IGSB, DFE, IUSV, SHM, SDOG, IJR, F, VDC, VIG, HYT, INTC, PSK, XOM, RSP, EWX, XLF, MMC, VTV, MDY, TFI, BKLN, BIV, BIL, MO, SPYG, XMLV, PGX, VUG, SCHM, VTEB, VONG, SUB, SBI, AEP, CAT, FXNC, GE, MDLZ, MDT, NKE, PPG, PAYX, QCOM, WFC, RDS.B, RMT, RVT, PGF, EIM, BXMX, ETV, AAL, SHOP, AMJ, DTH, DVY, EFA, FEP, FTC, FXL, HYMB,

SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG) - 3,203,838 shares, 14.28% of the total portfolio. New Position ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 225,346 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPSM) - 1,512,112 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33% ISHARES TRUST (MUB) - 347,991 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.14% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTM) - 974,697 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.74%

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $38.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.28%. The holding were 3,203,838 shares as of .

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $57.71 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $58.44. The stock is now traded at around $57.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 316,053 shares as of .

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.68 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $15.61. The stock is now traded at around $19.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 255,314 shares as of .

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC initiated holding in WORLD GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $17.67 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $19.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 127,408 shares as of .

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The purchase prices were between $72.37 and $80.17, with an estimated average price of $76.73. The stock is now traded at around $74.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 29,047 shares as of .

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC initiated holding in INDEXIQ ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $31.38 and $33.64, with an estimated average price of $32.21. The stock is now traded at around $34.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 55,119 shares as of .

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 31.74%. The purchase prices were between $37.97 and $43.65, with an estimated average price of $40.48. The stock is now traded at around $39.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 974,697 shares as of .

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC added to a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST by 50.99%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 314,139 shares as of .

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC added to a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS by 44.02%. The purchase prices were between $27.73 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $28.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 212,070 shares as of .

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 32.98%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $327.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,956 shares as of .

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 712.36%. The purchase prices were between $50.29 and $50.54, with an estimated average price of $50.43. The stock is now traded at around $50.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 35,898 shares as of .

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 144.68%. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $160.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,317 shares as of .

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $31.77 and $35.05, with an estimated average price of $33.74.

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $19.21 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $20.76.

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC sold out a holding in The St. Joe Co. The sale prices were between $18.47 and $23.34, with an estimated average price of $20.97.

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $128.39 and $193.79, with an estimated average price of $157.7.