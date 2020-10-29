Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF

Investment company Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, WORLD GOLD TRUST, sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC. As of 2020Q3, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owns 338 stocks with a total value of $883 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPLG, QLTA, ICLN, GLDM, MGV, MNA, SPIP, PTLC, IWO, EFG, QUAL, ARKK, ZM, XLY, VONV, IVE, IYW, IMTM, FTCS, IJS, XLV, SKYY, FPX, GILD, IRM, O, UNP, RTX, MA, DGRO, EDV, IXUS, JNK, NOW, VKQ, TDOC, CRWD, SCHH, TREX, RCL, VTWO, HMY, ETJ, CHY, NLY,
- Added Positions: SPTM, MUB, SPAB, IEF, CMBS, IAU, MBB, SPDW, IVV, GSY, TLT, VNQ, EEM, EFV, MINT, IWN, IWD, FSK, PDI, IWF, QQQ, TFC, BRK.B, SCZ, SPEM, NEE, JNJ, MSFT, VZ, WMT, TSLA, KMI, FVD, IEFA, IEMG, AMZN, SO, UBSI, V, ABBV, BABA, FIXD, IUSG, JPST, MGK, MTUM, SCHP, XLP, ABT, BA, D, LMT, LOW, NFLX, PFE, CRM, TGT, AVGO, FB, GCI, GOOG, ZSAN, PYPL, DOCU, AGG, ARKW, BND, BSV, DIA, DSI, EFAV, GDX, HYD, IBB, IGV, IJJ, IVW, IWV, LMBS, SCHC, SLV, VB, VCIT, VGLT, XLK, T, ADBE, AZN, ADSK, BAC, BMY, CSCO, KO, COST, DE, EPD, FDX, GPC, GOOGL, LHX, HON, IBM, KMB, MCD, MPW, NVDA, ORCL, PPL, PEP, SYY, WPC, CMG, BKT, FFC, BKCC, GOF, PM, XXII, SQ, CMF, FMB, ITA, ITOT, IYY, SLYV, SPYV, VHT, VO,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, VOO, GLD, AAPL, LQD, SPSM, VTI, QYLD, VWO, VYM, UPS, VCSH, TIP, IWM, SPLV, DON, BOND, DES, PFF, OPP, SHY, IGSB, DFE, IUSV, SHM, SDOG, IJR, F, VDC, VIG, HYT, INTC, PSK, XOM, RSP, EWX, XLF, MMC, VTV, MDY, TFI, BKLN, BIV, BIL, MO, SPYG, XMLV, PGX, VUG, SCHM, VTEB, VONG, SUB, SBI, AEP, CAT, FXNC, GE, MDLZ, MDT, NKE, PPG, PAYX, QCOM, WFC, RDS.B, RMT, RVT, PGF, EIM, BXMX, ETV, AAL, SHOP, AMJ, DTH, DVY, EFA, FEP, FTC, FXL, HYMB,
- Sold Out: ELR, JOE, SH, SPHD, COP, PCN, ROKU, RPG, VGT, XBI, ONVO,
For the details of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthcare+advisory+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG) - 3,203,838 shares, 14.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 225,346 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPSM) - 1,512,112 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
- ISHARES TRUST (MUB) - 347,991 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.14%
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTM) - 974,697 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.74%
Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $38.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.28%. The holding were 3,203,838 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (QLTA)
Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $57.71 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $58.44. The stock is now traded at around $57.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 316,053 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.68 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $15.61. The stock is now traded at around $19.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 255,314 shares as of .New Purchase: WORLD GOLD TRUST (GLDM)
Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC initiated holding in WORLD GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $17.67 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $19.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 127,408 shares as of .New Purchase: VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGV)
Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The purchase prices were between $72.37 and $80.17, with an estimated average price of $76.73. The stock is now traded at around $74.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 29,047 shares as of .New Purchase: INDEXIQ ETF TRUST (MNA)
Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC initiated holding in INDEXIQ ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $31.38 and $33.64, with an estimated average price of $32.21. The stock is now traded at around $34.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 55,119 shares as of .Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTM)
Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 31.74%. The purchase prices were between $37.97 and $43.65, with an estimated average price of $40.48. The stock is now traded at around $39.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 974,697 shares as of .Added: ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU)
Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC added to a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST by 50.99%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 314,139 shares as of .Added: SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPDW)
Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC added to a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS by 44.02%. The purchase prices were between $27.73 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $28.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 212,070 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IVV)
Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 32.98%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $327.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,956 shares as of .Added: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)
Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 712.36%. The purchase prices were between $50.29 and $50.54, with an estimated average price of $50.43. The stock is now traded at around $50.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 35,898 shares as of .Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 144.68%. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $160.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,317 shares as of .Sold Out: SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (ELR)
Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.Sold Out: Invesco S P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)
Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $31.77 and $35.05, with an estimated average price of $33.74.Sold Out: PROSHARES TRUST (SH)
Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $19.21 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $20.76.Sold Out: The St. Joe Co (JOE)
Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC sold out a holding in The St. Joe Co. The sale prices were between $18.47 and $23.34, with an estimated average price of $20.97.Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $128.39 and $193.79, with an estimated average price of $157.7.
Here is the complete portfolio of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC. Also check out:
1. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC keeps buying