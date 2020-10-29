  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto Abaterusso
Articles (2335) 

2 Underperforming Stocks to Ease Up On

Shareholders should curb their holdings of these companies

October 29, 2020 | About: MSC +0% NCTY -3.26%

Shareholders of Studio City International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:MSC) and The9 Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCTY) have experienced meaningful losses with their holdings over the past couple of years, underperforming the S&P 500 Index by a large margin.

Furthermore, these companies have negative recommendation ratings on Wall Street, which means their stocks are expected to continue to decline in the coming months.

Thus, shareholders may want to consider softening their positions in these two companies.

Studio City International Holdings

American depository receipts of the Hong Kong-based operator of resorts and casinos in China have declined 19% over the past year and 14% over the past two years through Oct. 28. The stock has underperformed the S&P 500 by 33% and 42%.

Currently, Studio City International does not pay dividends to its shareholders and has never paid one.

ADRs were trading at around $15.46 each at close on Oct. 28 for a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a 52-week range of $12.48 to $21.1.

The 14-day relative strength index of 46 suggests the stock is still far from oversold levels.

Wall Street analysts issued a sell recommendation rating for this stock with an average target price of $11.50.

The9

ADRs of the Chinese operator and developer of online games in China have fallen 74% over the past year, 92% over the past three years and 95% over the past five years through Oct. 28. The stock has underperformed the S&P 500 by 82%, 120% and 153%.

Currently, The9 does not pay dividends as the last payment is dated Feb. 9, 2009.

ADRs were trading at around $2.15 each at close on Oct. 28 for a market capitalization of $18.79 million and a 52-week range of $2.07 to $12.3.

The 14-day relative strength index of 31 indicates that the stock stands a whisper away from oversold levels.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an underweight rating for this stock.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about gold, silver and precious metals mining industries. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Alberto Abaterusso

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)