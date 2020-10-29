Arbutus to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

WARMINSTER, Pa., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation ( ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, as well as therapies to treat coronaviruses (including COVID-19), today announced that it has scheduled its third quarter 2020 financial results and corporate update for Thursday, November 5, 2020. The schedule for the press release and conference call/webcast are as follows:



About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a publicly traded ( ABUS) biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The Company is advancing multiple drug product candidates that may be combined into a potentially curative regimen for chronic HBV infection. Arbutus has also initiated a drug discovery and development effort for treating coronaviruses (including COVID-19). For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com .

