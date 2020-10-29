Progressive's Eighth Annual Keys to Progress® Giveaway Marks 750 Vehicles Donated to Military Families Since 2013

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth consecutive year, Progressive Insurance will continue its annual Keys to Progress vehicle donation on November 5, 2020. In advance of Veterans Day, 45 veterans in need across the country and their families will receive the keys to vehicles that will provide reliable transportation, helping them get back on the road and move forward in life.

This year, Progressive worked with Enterprise Rent-A-Car to locate certified vehicles from Enterprise's U.S. fleet of high-quality, late-model used cars, vans and SUVs that could be purchased and given away with funds provided by Progressive. The vehicles, with insurance paid for six months, will be delivered to veterans – replacing the physical giveaway events held previously due to safety precautions around COVID-19, and bringing the cumulative number of donated vehicles through the Keys to Progress veteran vehicle giveaway program to more than 750.

"We are thrilled to be able to continue this incredible vehicle giveaway program this year despite the challenges of COVID-19," said Mike Sieger, Progressive Claims group president. "This has been an exceptionally hard year for so many and we are proud to honor those who have given so much and provide the relief that reliable transportation will bring to 45 of our nation's veterans this year."

The 2020 Keys to Progress vehicle giveaway program is honoring veterans from the following cities:

Arizona : Tonopah

California : Modesto , Rancho Cordova , San Diego , San Pedro

, , , Colorado : Colorado Springs

Florida : Gainesville , Lakeland , Miami (2), Port Richey

, , (2), Georgia : Savannah , Union City

, Kansas : Wichita

Kentucky : Louisville

Louisiana : Baton Rouge , Hammond

, Maryland : Federalsburg

Michigan : Freeland

Minnesota : Robbinsdale

Missouri : Pevely

Mississippi : Jackson

Jackson Nebraska : Omaha

New Jersey : Basking Ridge , Newark

, Nevada : Henderson

New York : Brooklyn , Kenmore

, Ohio : Strongsville , Columbus

, Oregon : Molalla

Molalla Pennsylvania : Pittsburgh , Philadelphia

, Rhode Island : Newport , Warwick

, South Carolina : Charleston

Texas : Fort Worth , Houston , Killeen , San Antonio

, , , Utah : Salt Lake City

Vermont : Rutland

Washington : Tacoma

Tacoma Washington D . C.

. Wisconsin : Green Bay

Progressive's Keys to Progress® donation program is a reality thanks to the following organizations:

Enterprise Rent-A-Car provides the first six months of insurance for each donated vehicle. Policies are written by Progressive.

Veracity Research Co. Investigations, a veteran-owned and operated organization, helps support the recipient selection process each year.

IAA provides a 12-month powertrain protection plan for donated vehicles.

The Original 1-800-Charity Cars, donates resources to facilitate the vehicle donations as well as titling and registration of some vehicles for recipients.

Pep Boys provides vehicle safety kits as well as gift cards that can be used for automotive services at any Pep Boys location.

DDI Technology donates their time and resources to handle vehicle title and registration needs.

Local charities help to identify veteran recipients in each region.

Interested in applying to be a future recipient? Veterans need to be sponsored by a veteran-friendly, non-profit organization to submit their request. If unfamiliar with an organization, veterans can visit VA.gov to find a local veteran office, or contact their local VFW post. Applications are reviewed starting in May of each program year. For more information on the Keys to Progress veteran vehicle giveaway program, visit KeysToProgress.com or #KeysToProgress.

