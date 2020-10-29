Therapeutic Solutions International Launches Clinical Trial to Validate First Blood Based Predicator of Suicidal Ideation: The Campbell Scoreâ„¢

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutics Solution International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today publication on the NIH clinical trials website1 of its newly initiated trial aiming to validate a blood-based diagnostic for predicting suicide risk.

The Campbell Score™, which is a patent-pending method of quantifying inflammatory-associated biological markers, has previously been shown in pilot investigator-initiated studies to correlate with propensity for suicide. Based on positive feedback from collaborators, the Company decided to initiate a formal clinical trial to validate correlations between the Campbell Score™ and established psychiatric assessment tools of suicidal propensity. Currently the only means of quantifying predisposition to suicide is based on psychological, question-based techniques. These tests are highly subjective and biased based on desire of questionee to avoid being labeled as "crazy."

"I am thankful for Timothy Dixon and the team at TSOI for working to establish a biological basis of suicide as a disease and not a choice," said Kalina O'Connor, Director of the Campbell Neurosciences Division of the Company. "Rigorous scientific validation of the Campbell Score™, will be the first step in establishing a foundation for a paradigm shift in the way that suicide is approached."

Therapeutic Solutions International has previously filed patents for diagnosing people at high risk of suicide and intervening using immunotherapy and stem cell based approaches.

"According to the World Health Organization, suicide is the #2 cause of death for people between the ages of 15 and 29,"2 said Famela Ramos, Director of Business Development of the Company. "I am honored to be involved with a company that not only is working on developing the first objective means of quantifying suicidal thoughts, but also is the first to believe that taking one's life occurs because of a biochemical abnormality and not "taking the easy way out."

"The Campbell Score™ is named after Kathleen Campbell, the mother of Kalina O'Connor who was victim of suicide. We strive in her name, and the name of the multiple victims of suicide, to lay down the scientific basis, and intellectual property foundation, for repositioning suicide from a stigma to a bona fide medical condition," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International.

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases.

1 https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04606875

2 https://www.who.int/mental_health/prevention/suicide/suicideprevent/en/



