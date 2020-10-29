  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
U.S. Silica Reschedules Third Quarter 2020 Investor Call

October 29, 2020 | About: NYSE:SLCA -0.78%

PR Newswire

KATY, Texas, Oct. 29, 2020

KATY, Texas, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) announced today that it has rescheduled its third quarter 2020 conference call for investors due to the Company's service provider experiencing systemwide technical difficulties. The conference call to discuss U.S. Silica's third quarter 2020 earnings results has been scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Central Time today, October 29, 2020. Hosting the call will be Bryan Shinn, chief executive officer, and Don Merril, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

U.S. Silica (PRNewsFoto/U.S. Silica)

Investors are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the "Investor Resources" section of the Company's website at www.ussilica.com. The webcast will be archived for one year. The call can also be accessed live over the telephone by dialing (877) 869-3847 or for international callers, (201) 689-8261. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 or for international callers, (201) 612-7415. The conference ID for the replay is 13711449. The replay will be available through Nov. 28, 2020.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a global performance materials company and last-mile logistics provider and is a member of the Russell 2000 Index. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in a wide range of industrial applications and in the oil and gas industry. Over its 120-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 400 diversified product types to customers across its multiple end markets. U.S. Silica's wholly owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox Logistics™. EP Minerals is an industry leader in the production of products derived from diatomaceous earth, perlite, engineered clays, and non-activated clays. SandBox Logistics™ is a state-of-the-art leader in proppant storage, handling and well-site delivery, dedicated to making proppant logistics cleaner, safer and more efficient. The Company currently operates 23 mines and production facilities. The Company is headquartered in Katy, Texas and has offices in Reno, Nevada and Chicago, Illinois.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.

Investor Contact
Arjun Sreekumar
Director of Investor Relations
281-394-9584
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-silica-reschedules-third-quarter-2020-investor-call-301163004.html

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.


