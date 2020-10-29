  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Alkermes Reschedules Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call to 10:30 a.m. ET

October 29, 2020 | About: NAS:ALKS +6.73%

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2020

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announces that the conference call to discuss the company's third quarter financial results is rescheduled due to technical difficulties impacting the conference call provider. The company now plans to host the conference call and webcast presentation at 10:30 a.m. ET (2:30 p.m. GMT) on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

The webcast player and accompanying slides may be accessed on the Investors section of Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com. The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1 844 602 0380 for U.S. callers and +1 862 298 0970 for international callers. The conference ID is 81030951.

A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday Nov. 5, 2020, and may be accessed by visiting Alkermes' website.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction and schizophrenia, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Alkermes Contact:
Alex Braun
Investor Relations
+1 781 296 8493

Alkermes plc Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alkermes plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alkermes-reschedules-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-conference-call-to-1030-am-et-301163084.html

SOURCE Alkermes plc


