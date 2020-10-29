QuickLogic to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

PR Newswire
SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020
SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) ("QuickLogic" or the "Company"), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that members of its executive team are scheduled to participate in the upcoming investor events:
Event:
ROTH Capital Partners Technology Virtual Event
Date:
Wednesday and Thursday, November 11 and 12, 2020
Meeting Availability:
8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET each day
Panel Discussion:
Brian Faith, QuickLogic's President and CEO, will be one of the featured
Registration details are available using the following link: ROTH
Event:
11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference
Date:
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Meeting Availability:
6:45 a.m. – 1:05 p.m. PT / 9:45 a.m. – 4:05 p.m. ET
QuickLogic management will be available for one-on-one meetings at both events. Interested investors should contact QuickLogic Investor Relations at [email protected], or their representative at ROTH Capital Partners or Craig Hallum, to secure a meeting time.
About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre- processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quicklogic-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-events-301159864.html
SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation