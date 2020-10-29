  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
QuickLogic to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

October 29, 2020 | About: NAS:QUIK -1.89%

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) ("QuickLogic" or the "Company"), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that members of its executive team are scheduled to participate in the upcoming investor events:

QuickLogic logo (PRNewsfoto/QuickLogic Corporation)

Event:

ROTH Capital Partners Technology Virtual Event

Date:

Wednesday and Thursday, November 11 and 12, 2020

Meeting Availability:

8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET each day



Panel Discussion:

Brian Faith, QuickLogic's President and CEO, will be one of the featured
speakers in a panel titled IoT "Touchless" Voice in COVID Era, on Wednesday,
November 11, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET.




Registration details are available using the following link: ROTH
Virtual Technology - IoT "Touchless" Voice in COVID Era Panel



Event:

11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

Date:

Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Meeting Availability:

6:45 a.m. – 1:05 p.m. PT / 9:45 a.m. – 4:05 p.m. ET

QuickLogic management will be available for one-on-one meetings at both events. Interested investors should contact QuickLogic Investor Relations at [email protected], or their representative at ROTH Capital Partners or Craig Hallum, to secure a meeting time.

About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre- processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quicklogic-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-events-301159864.html

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation


