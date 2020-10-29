  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

AIDA Cruises Pauses Operation in November

October 29, 2020 | About: LSE:CCL -7.64% NYSE:CUK +3.58% NYSE:CCL +3.37%

PR Newswire

ROSTOCK, Germany, Oct. 29, 2020

ROSTOCK, Germany, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of Germany implementing far-reaching measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, AIDA Cruises today announced it will temporarily pause its cruises for November, cancelling all voyages planned between Oct. 31 and Nov. 30. This follows the Federal Government of Germany's Oct. 28 decision to impose further restrictions on public life and travel to limit the spread of COVID-19, which AIDA Cruises fully supports.

(PRNewsfoto/AIDA Cruises)

As the leading cruise line in Germany and a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), AIDA Cruises' highest responsibility and top priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of its guests, crew, shoreside employees, and the people and communities its ships visit – and that commitment is reflected in the line's temporary pause in cruise operations. AIDA Cruises recognizes its decision is disappointing to its guests and appreciates guests understanding the importance of making health and safety the most important priority.

AIDA Cruises restarted its cruises on a phased-in basis in mid-October, demonstrating that safe travel is possible by implementing comprehensive protocols for health and safety developed in coordination with national and international authorities and medical experts.

To offer its guests cruise vacations from December 2020 onwards, the company will continue to observe its enhanced protocols to protect the health of guests and will closely monitor the further development of the pandemic.

All guests impacted will be informed immediately.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aida-cruises-pauses-operation-in-november-301162910.html

SOURCE AIDA Cruises


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)