SilverSneakers Supports Senior Fitness by Opening Its On-Demand Library

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivity Health® Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTY), a leading provider of health improvement solutions, is now offering free, unlimited access to the entire SilverSneakers® On-Demand™ library through December 31, courtesy of eHealth, Inc., a leading online Medicare insurance marketplace. SilverSneakers provides eligible Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and group retiree plan members access to a network of more than 17,000 fitness locations nationwide, virtual workouts, social events and a variety of class types, all at no additional cost to our members.

SilverSneakers On-Demand is a video library of over 200 workouts, wellness videos, and fitness programs designed by top instructors. From now until December 31, anyone can access hundreds of workout and nutrition programs at home for free by checking eligibility and creating an account at silversneakers.com. Flexibility/mobility, balance, cardio, strength, and more: regardless of abilities or interests, there's something for everyone of every fitness level and specially designed programs to keep participants on track:

Balance and Strength Yoga Jump-Start Your Cardio 31-Day Fit for Life Challenge Stress Management Education

"While some seniors are returning to the gym, others are choosing to stay fit at home during COVID-19," said Richard Ashworth, president and CEO, Tivity Health. "Virtual exercise options are providing SilverSneakers members critical access to fitness and social connection, both vital for maintaining optimal health. Our partnership with eHealth allows us to help seniors explore a new world of fitness options in the comfort of their own home with our trusted SilverSneakers fitness instructors. There has never been a more crucial time for seniors to stay socially connected, physically active and virtually engaged."

The Medicare Advantage Annual Election Period (AEP) began on October 15 and continues through December 7, 2020. During this time, individuals eligible for Medicare can choose a Medicare Advantage plan for the upcoming year that includes SilverSneakers. We've partnered with eHealth, whose licensed Medicare agents are prepared to give seniors the support they need to find the plan that matches individual needs and budgets.

"At a time when so many seniors are exploring new ways to maintain their health through the COVID-19 crisis, eHealth's partnership with SilverSneakers to make the On-Demand fitness platform available to all seniors nationwide reflects the spirit of both our businesses," said Gregg Ratkovic, Senior Vice President for Carrier & Business Development, eHealth. "We are thrilled to announce this partnership, bringing new innovative solutions to better serve Medicare beneficiaries."

SilverSneakers is available in all 50 states and is offered through more than 70 health plans nationwide including the nation's leading Medicare Advantage health plans, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans. Members can determine their eligibility, find their closest participating location or learn more about the program by visiting SilverSneakers.com. For seniors who need help picking a plan, our friends at eHealth can simplify the process. Call 844-798-0050 to speak to a licensed eHealth agent now.

About SilverSneakers

SilverSneakers®, by Tivity Health, is the nation's leading community fitness program for older Americans. The program was founded in 1992 and is available to more than 16 million Americans through many Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement carriers, and group retiree plans. For more information, to check eligibility or to enroll in the program or sign up for a SilverSneakers newsletter, go to silversneakers.com.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health® (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Nutrisystem®, Prime® Fitness, Wisely Well™, South Beach Diet® and WholeHealth Living®. We are actively addressing the social determinants of health, defined as the conditions in which we work, live and play. From improving health outcomes to reversing the narrative on inactivity, food insecurity, social isolation and loneliness, we are making a difference and are transforming the way we do health. Learn more at TivityHealth.com.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, we have connected more than 8 million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Our proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business and other plans from over 180 health insurance carriers across fifty states and the District of Columbia.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silversneakers-supports-senior-fitness-by-opening-its-on-demand-library-301162744.html

SOURCE Tivity Health