Aflac Employees Honored for Doing Good and Giving Back

COLUMBUS, Ga., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year, 461 Aflac employees logged more than 16,450 hours of volunteer work for a variety of charities, including the American Cancer Society, the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia, Giving Tree and Minor in Business.

Now Aflac is publicly recognizing its top-12 employee volunteers for service to their local communities. Recipients will be honored with a customized sign placed in their yards and a contribution to their charity of choice.

"These 12 honorees illustrate how at Aflac, doing good for the community and giving back have been ingrained in our culture for 65 years," said Aflac Chairman and CEO Dan Amos. "We are proud of all of our remarkable employees who illustrate selfless giving in their communities across the country, and are pleased that the number of volunteers as well as the number of hours they dedicate to making the world a better place are on the rise. That is truly the Aflac Way."

Each year, Aflac asks employees across the company to track and log volunteer hours. In 2019, 461 employees — 2% more than 2018 — signed up. They logged 16,450 hours of service, a 7% increase from the year prior.

Aflac is proud to announce the following recipients of the 2019 Outstanding Employee Volunteer Award:

Theresa Aderhold – Americus, Georgia .

– . Chelsea Arrington – Phenix City, Alabama .

– . David Bailey – Woodstock, Georgia .

– . Keith Banks – Opelika, Alabama .

– . Michaela Coleson – Columbus, Georgia .

– . Lea Craig – LaGrange, Georgia .

– . Sherricka Day – Columbus, Georgia .

– . Mike Frank – Phenix City, Alabama .

– . Jamie Landers – Cataula, Georgia .

– . Julie Maggard – Columbia, South Carolina .

– . Tara Rotthoff - Columbia, South Carolina .

- . Mark Shreve – Ellerslie, Georgia .

Aflac, a leading provider of supplemental insurance and products in the U.S., encourages employees to choose opportunities that align with company-supported charitable organizations as well as employees' interests and passions.

In September, goBeyondProfit named Aflac a 2020 goBeyondProfit Champion, an award honoring exemplary approaches in corporate generosity. To learn more about Aflac and its commitment to community, please visit Aflac.com/CSRReport.

About Aflac Incorporated

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company, helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., where it is a leading supplemental insurer by paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan where it insures 1 in 4 households. For 14 consecutive years, Aflac Incorporated has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2020, Fortune included Aflac Incorporated on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 19th time, and Bloomberg added Aflac Incorporated to its Gender-Equality Index, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com or aflac.com/espanol.

Aflac | Aflac New York | WWHQ | 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999.

Media contact: Jon Sullivan, 706.573.7610 or [email protected]

Analyst and investor contact: David A. Young, 706.596.3264 or [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aflac-employees-honored-for-doing-good-and-giving-back-301162425.html

SOURCE Aflac