  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Aflac Employees Honored for Doing Good and Giving Back

October 29, 2020 | About: NYSE:AFL +0.76%

Employees logged more than 16,000 hours of volunteer work in 2019, up 7% from 2018.

PR Newswire

COLUMBUS, Ga., Oct. 29, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ga., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year, 461 Aflac employees logged more than 16,450 hours of volunteer work for a variety of charities, including the American Cancer Society, the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia, Giving Tree and Minor in Business.

Now Aflac is publicly recognizing its top-12 employee volunteers for service to their local communities. Recipients will be honored with a customized sign placed in their yards and a contribution to their charity of choice.

"These 12 honorees illustrate how at Aflac, doing good for the community and giving back have been ingrained in our culture for 65 years," said Aflac Chairman and CEO Dan Amos. "We are proud of all of our remarkable employees who illustrate selfless giving in their communities across the country, and are pleased that the number of volunteers as well as the number of hours they dedicate to making the world a better place are on the rise. That is truly the Aflac Way."

Each year, Aflac asks employees across the company to track and log volunteer hours. In 2019, 461 employees — 2% more than 2018 — signed up. They logged 16,450 hours of service, a 7% increase from the year prior.

Aflac is proud to announce the following recipients of the 2019 Outstanding Employee Volunteer Award:

  • Theresa AderholdAmericus, Georgia.
  • Chelsea ArringtonPhenix City, Alabama.
  • David BaileyWoodstock, Georgia.
  • Keith BanksOpelika, Alabama.
  • Michaela ColesonColumbus, Georgia.
  • Lea CraigLaGrange, Georgia.
  • Sherricka DayColumbus, Georgia.
  • Mike FrankPhenix City, Alabama.
  • Jamie LandersCataula, Georgia.
  • Julie MaggardColumbia, South Carolina.
  • Tara Rotthoff - Columbia, South Carolina.
  • Mark ShreveEllerslie, Georgia.

Aflac, a leading provider of supplemental insurance and products in the U.S., encourages employees to choose opportunities that align with company-supported charitable organizations as well as employees' interests and passions.

In September, goBeyondProfit named Aflac a 2020 goBeyondProfit Champion, an award honoring exemplary approaches in corporate generosity. To learn more about Aflac and its commitment to community, please visit Aflac.com/CSRReport.

About Aflac Incorporated
Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company, helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., where it is a leading supplemental insurer by paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan where it insures 1 in 4 households. For 14 consecutive years, Aflac Incorporated has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2020, Fortune included Aflac Incorporated on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 19th time, and Bloomberg added Aflac Incorporated to its Gender-Equality Index, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com or aflac.com/espanol.

Aflac | Aflac New York | WWHQ | 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999.

Aflac Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Aflac)

Media contact: Jon Sullivan, 706.573.7610 or [email protected]
Analyst and investor contact: David A. Young, 706.596.3264 or [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aflac-employees-honored-for-doing-good-and-giving-back-301162425.html

SOURCE Aflac


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)