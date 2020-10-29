The Wix Playground Academy Expands to Europe

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix (Nasdaq: WIX), the global leader in website creation, announces the expansion of their intensive web design program, Wix Playground Academy , into Europe in January 2021. The Academy bridges the gap between design school and the professional world, and helps designers elevate their multidisciplinary design experience.

Since its inception in summer 2018, the Playground Academy has operated out of Wix's physical location in the Meatpacking District in New York City. However, as a result of COVID-19, Wix successfully transitioned the program into a digital format earlier this year. Although the transition came with obvious challenges, pivoting to online gave the Wix team a fresh and unique perspective.

"Launching the program virtually isn't something we would have instinctively thought to do, as teaching design is a hands-on experience," said Hagit Kaufman, Wix's VP of Brand and Design. "However, with in-person classes off the table, we were forced to find creative solutions to digital learning. The summer 2020 program showed us that it was not only possible to run a design program completely remote, but also that there were advantages in doing so. Our Academy graduates have gone on to work at top design firms and for leading brands around the world. COVID-19 has made the job market unpredictable, so being able to expand the Academy to Europe means being able to help more aspiring designers and prepare them for a career in the industry."

Taught by industry-leaders in design, the Academy offers up to 40 of the best design students each cohort the rare opportunity to expand on their design skills through workshops and hands-on projects—at no cost to those selected. Through creative mentorship, Wix creates a holistic environment that allows their students to gain experience and freedom in a creative way, while also giving them practical and professional level work.

Students develop their online portfolios, enhance their web design skills, and learn how to showcase and promote their work. They take courses in everything from Responsive Design, to Coding and UX Design, to Animation, to Content Writing. Wix also plans to digitize the field trip and get-together experiences, so that in addition to kick-starting their careers, students leave with a support system at the program's conclusion.

"I applied for Wix's Playground Academy because I wanted to meet new people and be inspired," said Rajlaxmi Jain, one of the Academy's recent graduates. "To be able to stay connected as a community through creativity during this pandemic has been invaluable."

The New York program spans three months over the summer, but the European program will be condensed to four weeks to make it more accessible. Kicking off on January 4th and running through January 29th, with students meeting via Zoom five times a week between 5:00PM-9:00PM (CET). Instructors for the winter 2021 session have yet to be announced, but past lecturers have included award-winning designers like Jessica Walsh, Debbie Millman, Alexandra Zsigmond, Adam Kurtz, Nicole Ginelli, and Hagit Kaufman.

Any designer or design student over the age of 18 is eligible to apply by submitting their portfolio for review. Applications for Wix Playground Academy Europe opened on October 18th and will stay open through mid-December, with students accepted on a rolling basis. Applications for Wix's summer 2021 Academy in New York (EST) are now open as well.

To learn more about the Wix Playground Academy Europe and submit an application, please visit www.wix.com/playground/program/eu .

Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based development platform for over 180 million registered users worldwide.

