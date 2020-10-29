Pure Storage Enhances Partner Program Offerings to Deliver the Modern Partner Experience

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, announced enhancements to the Pure Partner Program to provide partners with increased incentives, marketing, support, and training solutions. Pure also announced the availability of the new Pure WaveMakers program to reward Pure's partners who are leaders in solution selling, training and sales. Pure is a 100% partner centric company and the program reflects this vision by putting partners first.

The updates enable partners to easily deliver the Modern Data Experience by providing solutions that are seamless, flexible, reliable and provide a subscription to innovation. The Pure Partner Program evolves continuously to ensure partners always have what they need to deliver Pure's portfolio of solutions.

"We stay aligned with our partners and enhance our program based on their feedback. Our program remains unique since we have a 100% channel centric business model," said Andy Martin, VP of Global Partner Sales, Pure Storage. "We aim to provide our partners with resources that make their lives easier and empower them so they can grow with Pure and exceed their goals and business expectations."

Enhancements are designed to educate, support, reward and empower partners. The updates enable partners to deliver seamless solutions.

Empowering partners in a virtual world:

Pure recently debuted a new Partner Portal that provides the latest sales and technical resources, training, personalized marketing campaigns, a digital asset library, social selling content and more, all at the partners' fingertips.

Rewarding technical champions with Pure WaveMakers, new exclusive partner community:

Due to partner demand, Pure is debuting an invitation only, global technical partner community, known as Pure WaveMakers, that will provide individual partners with extra resources to help them succeed, accelerate and expand sales while curating a unique technical community they can depend on. The program will offer partners access to exclusive events and offer dedicated content and training. Pure WaveMakers will get an advanced preview of upcoming announcements and they will also have access to a new online network of their peers and Pure's technical resources, all which will be accessible to them via the Pure Partner Portal. The program tiers include Members, Champions and Legends. As partners increase sales, complete additional training and advocacy initiatives, they will advance to the next level tier. The Pure WaveMakers program will be available to qualified partners on November 16.

Expanding education and training opportunities:

Pure's training resources have evolved to meet the partner's needs and enable them to grow their knowledge with the portfolio. Partners can now follow a personalized learning path based on their specific role. The training can be consumed in a self-serve fashion with on-demand courses, as well as instructor-led training, featuring hands-on demos, all online. New training courses are also available on selling subscriptions and new use cases for file and object storage.

Pure also expanded the Pure Sizer Tool, the platform used for all FlashArray//X sizing activity that highlights recommended configurations and provides additional models to consider based on Pure1's backend analytics. Partners now have access to the Pure Sizer Tool for the FlashArray//X70 and //X90 models providing them with instant access to performance and capacity sizing information for the entire FlashArray//X portfolio. Partners can size configurations based on capacity and performance needs using input gathered from the customer's environment and understand the capacity and environmental specifications for a FlashArray.

Increasing investment in partner incentives:

Pure is offering additional incentives to partners who are recruiting net new customers and for partners who are selling Pure as-a-Service. Pure as-a-Service allows storage to be dynamic, offers flexible on-demand consumption and allows partners to deliver a seamless cloud experience to their customers. Pure also rewards loyal partners with VIP points, allowing them to redeem for rewards based on their transactions.

Pure prides itself on delivering partners the best in class training, rewards and support to align with Pure's continuous technology innovation. The key tenets of Pure's Partner program, simplicity and transparency, remain intact through the evolution of the program. Learn more about becoming a Pure Partner .

