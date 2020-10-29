  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
TE Connectivity to present at Baird's 2020 Global Industrial Conference

October 29, 2020 | About: NYSE:TEL +0.15%

Webcast scheduled for November 10, 2020 at 7:55 a.m. Eastern Time

PR Newswire

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Oct. 29, 2020

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) announced today that Chief Executive Officer Terrence Curtin will present virtually at Baird's 2020 Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:55 a.m. ET. The webcast will be live on the company's investor website at investors.te.com. A replay of the presentation will be archived and available at the same location.

Terrence Curtin, Chief Executive Officer (PRNewsfoto/TE Connectivity Ltd.)

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY
TE Connectivity is a $12 billion global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

TE Connectivity Ltd. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/TE Connectivity Ltd.) (PRNewsfoto/TE Connectivity Ltd.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/te-connectivity-to-present-at-bairds-2020-global-industrial-conference-301163014.html

SOURCE TE Connectivity Ltd.


