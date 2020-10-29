LiveXLive And REVOLT MEDIA & TV Partner To Create A Special Edition Of LiveXLive's Friday Night Weekly Concert Series "Music Lives ON" Friday, October 30, 8pm Eastern

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media ( NASDAQ: LIVX ) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, announced today that it has partnered with REVOLT MEDIA & TV the Hip Hop centered platform owned by Sean "Diddy" Combs, for a special takeover edition of LiveXLive's acclaimed series Music Lives ON Friday, October 30th at 8:00 pm ET. Artists will include Dess Dior, Pell, HDBeenDope , Will Claye , Tome, Austin Millz .

The partnership will incorporate performances from leading performers' homes, yards, rooftops, private studios and more. Music Lives ON hosts Carly Henderson and Ayydé Vargas, and special correspondent from REVOLT, Rodney Rikai will host the event. The special edition of Music Lives ON will air on LiveXLive.com and simultaneously on revolt.tv and REVOLT's Facebook page and YouTube channel . Music Lives ON continues with its 22nd episode special, as part of the platform's original series and franchise which has been dedicated to the discovery of emerging artists as well as established artists. Over the span of the series, over 150 artists have performed including such artists as MK xyz, Temecula Road, Kiiara, Olivia Holt, Munch, Anitta, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Jeremih, Swae Lee, Almost Monday and more.

With content living across both the LiveXLive platform and REVOLT TV for this takeover, fans will be able to engage and chat with other viewers within the community. Each performance will feature a host for interviews and commentary to create a unique and interactive experience for fans.

In a pair of first-of-their-kind events, REVOLT will team up with drive-in locations in New York and Chicago to host LIVE viewing parties of the Music Lives ON concert, simulcasting the digital/social feed. Local talent - DJ Envy of New York and DJ Ill Will of Chicago will kick-off the evening event in their respective cities with a live and in-person set. Tickets for New York and Chicago are available now.

About REVOLT TV

REVOLT is unapologetically Hip Hop, leading and living Hip Hop culture. REVOLT is the voice of the culture across platforms, engaging Millennial and Gen Z audiences, on REVOLT.tv, across social, TV and live events, through original and live content. Attracting over 50 million young people, REVOLT is accessible 24/7 on digital, TV and on demand . Founded by Sean 'Diddy' Combs, REVOLT launched in broadcast in October 2013 and is available on AT&T DirecTV platforms, Charter Spectrum, Comcast Xfinity, Verizon FiOS, CenturyLink, Altice/Suddenlink, Frontier Communications, Comporium and Cincinnati Bell, Atlantic Broadband, Mediacom, Hotwire, as well as OTT platforms AT&TV Now, Sling TV, Fubo TV and Philo TV. REVOLT is also available internationally in the Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Canada, Jamaica, Barbados, Nevis, Anguilla, Monserrat, Bermuda, Aruba, St. Maarten'€™s, Trinidad and the U.S.V.I. Check local listings at https://revolt.tv/listings .

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1400 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne , generates more than 2.1 billion downloads annually across more than 300 podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing or acquisition and the timing of the closing of such proposed transactions, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing of any proposed transaction will not occur; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on August 14, 2020, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Press Contact:

For LiveXLive:

The Rose Group

Lynda Dorf

[email protected]

Isabela Farinella

[email protected]

LiveXLive IR Contact:

310.529.2500

[email protected]

For REVOLT TV:

Angela Bundrant Turner

[email protected]

Adina Smith

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livexlive-and-revolt-media--tv-partner-to-create-a-special-edition-of-livexlives-friday-night-weekly-concert-series-music-lives-on-friday-october-30-8pm-eastern-301163005.html

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.