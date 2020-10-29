  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
Mopar Releases Sketch of JeepÂ® Concept

October 29, 2020 | About: MIL:FCA -3.87% NYSE:FCAU +0.29%

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 29, 2020

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the online SEMA360 show right around the corner, Mopar released a sketch of a concept loaded with Jeep® Performance Parts. Mopar offers more than 500 quality-tested, factory-backed parts and accessories across the entire Jeep lineup. Stay tuned.

Mopar
Mopar (a simple contraction of the words MOtor and PARts) is the service, parts and customer-care brand for FCA vehicles around the globe. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, the Mopar brand has evolved over more than 80 years to represent both complete care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era, with Mopar Performance Parts to enhance speed and handling for both road and racing use, and expanded to include technical service and customer support. Today, the Mopar brand's global reach distributes more than 500,000 parts and accessories in more than 150 markets. With more than 50 parts distribution centers and 25 customer-contact centers globally, Mopar integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on the Mopar brand is available at www.mopar.com. Mopar is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

For more information, please visit the FCA media site at http://media.fcanorthamerica.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mopar-releases-sketch-of-jeep-concept-301162973.html

SOURCE FCA


