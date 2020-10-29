John Hancock Expands Apple Watch Program, Offers New Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE to Vitality Life Insurance Customers

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Today, John Hancock announced the expansion of its Apple Watch program to include the recently announced Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE for life insurance customers participating in the John Hancock Vitality Program, which rewards customers for the everyday things they do to live longer, healthier lives. Beginning this fall, John Hancock Vitality PLUS members can earn an Apple Watch Series 6 or Apple Watch SE for as little as $25 plus tax by exercising regularly.*

"While John Hancock Vitality offers something for everyone, it can be especially impactful and beneficial for people in higher-risk health categories or those who are concerned about their personal health — something that is top of mind for many right now," said Brooks Tingle, president and CEO of John Hancock Insurance. "Consumers are more mindful of their mortality and we've seen an increase in the demand for life insurance. In addition, people are more aware of their baseline health. That's why we believe we have the right solutions for this time in history — life insurance that provides essential protection in the event of death, combined with the latest in personal health technology, including Apple Watch, to help our customers live longer, healthier lives."

To date, the Apple Watch has been an extremely popular and effective component of the John Hancock Vitality Program, with 85 percent of all Apple Watch program members reporting their Apple Watch motivates them to exercise.1 In a study of 400,000 people in the US, UK and South Africa, RAND Europe concluded that those who wore an Apple Watch and participated in the Vitality Active Rewards benefit program averaged a 34 percent sustained increase in physical activity compared to participants without an Apple Watch. That's the equivalent of 4.8 extra days of activity per month.2

Beyond encouraging physical activity, the latest Apple Watches will provide John Hancock Vitality customers with additional insights into their health and wellness. The Apple Watch Series 6 features a new Blood Oxygen app, ECG app and Always-On Retina display. Both Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE feature high and low heart rate notifications, irregular heart rhythm notifications, and handwashing detection to promote good hand hygiene.

Vitality customers who take part in the Apple Watch program make an initial payment of $25 plus tax. The remaining balance of their Apple Watch is divided into monthly payments over the course of two years. Monthly payments can be reduced to as little as $0 with regular exercise.

Learn more about John Hancock Vitality and how customers can earn an Apple Watch through the program here.

______________ 1 Survey of all John Hancock Vitality Apple Watch members via Qualtrics, August 2020. 2 RAND Europe, Incentives and physical activity, 2018.

About John Hancock and Manulife

John Hancock is a unit of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States, and Manulife globally, including Canada, Asia and Europe. We provide financial advice, insurance and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were CAD$1.2 trillion (US$0.9 trillion) as of June 30, 2020. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports more than 10 million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance, annuities, investments, 401(k) plans, and education savings plans. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

About Vitality Group

Guided by a core purpose of making people healthier, Vitality is the leader in improving health to unlock outcomes that matter. By blending smart tech, data, incentives, and behavioral science, we inspire healthy changes in individuals and organizations. Vitality brings a global perspective through successful partnerships with the most forward-thinking insurers and companies around the world. More than 20 million people in 24 markets engage in the Vitality program. For more information, visit https://vitality.international/.

* Apple Watch program is not available in New York or Puerto Rico. Apple Watch ordered through John Hancock Vitality may not be shipped to addresses in Guam. Once you become a Vitality PLUS member and complete the Vitality Health Review (VHR), you can order Apple Watch by electronically signing, at checkout, a Retail Installment Agreement with the Vitality Group, for the retail price of the watch. After an initial payment of $25 plus tax, over the next two years, monthly out of pocket payments are based on the number of Standard Workouts (10,000 to 14,999 steps) and Advanced Workouts (15,000 steps) or the applicable Active Calorie thresholds. The step counts required for Standard and Advanced Workouts are reduced for members beginning at age 71+. One-time upgrade fees plus taxes apply if you choose (GPS + Cellular) versions of Apple Watch, larger watch case sizes, certain bands and case materials. For more information, please visit www.JohnHancockInsurance.com. Apple Watch Series 6 requires iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14 or later. Blood Oxygen app measurements are not intended for medical use, including self-diagnosis or consultation with a doctor, and are only designed for general fitness and wellness purposes. The ECG app and irregular rhythm notification require the latest versions of watchOS and iOS, and are not intended for use by people under 22 years old. The ECG app is available on Apple Watch Series 4 or later (not including Apple Watch SE). The irregular rhythm notification is not designed for people who have been previously diagnosed with atrial fibrillation (AF). Apple is not a participant in or sponsor of this promotion. Apple Watch is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. All rights reserved.

Vitality is the provider of the John Hancock Vitality Program in connection with policies issued by John Hancock. John Hancock Vitality Program rewards and discounts are only available to the person insured under the eligible life insurance policy, are subject to change and are not guaranteed to remain the same for the life of the policy.

Insurance policies and/or associated riders and features may not be available in all states.

Insurance products are issued by: John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.), Boston, MA 02116 (not licensed in New York) and John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York, Valhalla, NY 10595.

