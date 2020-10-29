  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Comerica Bank's Michigan Index Improving

October 29, 2020 | About: NYSE:CMA +2.11%

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2020

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank's Michigan Economic Activity Index increased in August to a level of 103.1. August's reading was 16 points, or 19 percent, higher than the cyclical low. The index averaged 117.7 points for all of 2019, 0.9 points below the index average for 2018. July's index reading was revised to 95.2.

Comerica logo. (PRNewsFoto/Comerica Bank) (PRNewsfoto/Comerica Bank)

Our Michigan Economic Activity Index rebounded in July and August as a result of the early summer business re-openings and resumption of economic activity. We expect the index to show ongoing improvement in September as well. In August, all nine sub-indexes improved for at least the second consecutive month. Housing starts, light vehicle production and hotel occupancy have improved for three consecutive months. House prices have continued to firm since late 2019. As the center of the U.S. auto industry, Michigan faces both regional and national risk factors through the remainder of this year. Regionally, we are very concerned about the spread of the coronavirus through the manufacturing intensive Midwest region. A late-2020 surge in cases could lead to more restrictive social mitigation policies and their associated drag on the regional and national economies. Nationally, there is downside risk for car and truck demand that could potentially lead to reduced vehicle production, and manufacturing employment, in Michigan. To date, light vehicle demand has bounced back after the spring lows. September saw a 16.6 million unit sales rate for the U.S. as improved consumer confidence allowed pent-up demand from last spring to get spent out. Boeing's recent announcement that the 737 Max is near final FTA approval is also good news for western Michigan manufacturers.

The Michigan Economic Activity Index consists of nine variables, as follows: nonfarm payroll employment, continuing claims for unemployment insurance, housing starts, house price index, industrial electricity sales, auto assemblies, total trade, hotel occupancy and sales tax revenue. All data are seasonally adjusted. Nominal values have been converted to constant dollar values. Index levels are expressed in terms of three-month moving averages.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $83.6 billion at Sept. 30, 2020.

To subscribe to our publications or for questions, contact us at [email protected]. Archives are available at http://www.comerica.com/insights. Follow us on Twitter: @Comerica_Econ.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-banks-michigan-index-improving-301163012.html

SOURCE Comerica Bank


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)