Loomis AB to publish Interim Report on November 5, 2020

SOLNA, Sweden, Oct. 29, 2020
SOLNA, Sweden, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB will publish the Interim Report January-September 2020 on Thursday November 5, at 8:00 a.m. (CET).
8.00 a.m. (CET) - Report release
The report will be sent as a press release from Cision (www.cision.se) and will automatically be published on www.loomis.com when released.
8:30 a.m. (CET) - Presentation slides available
For presentation slides, go to www.loomis.com and choose "Financial presentation".
9.00 a.m. (CET) - Telephone conference and audio cast
Analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference where Loomis President & CEO Patrik Andersson, CFO Kristian Ackeby and CIRO Anders Haker will present the report and answer questions.
The telephone conference will also be audio casted live via Loomis' website.
To follow the conference call via telephone and participate in Q&A session please call (local call);
United Kingdom: +44 333 300 9034
USA: +1 833 249 8404
Sweden: +46 8 519 993 83
To follow the audio cast, please follow this link. The link is also available at our website, www.loomis.com (follow "Financial presentation").
Recorded version
A recorded version of the audio cast will be available at www.loomis.com (follow "Financial presentation") after the telephone conference.
CONTACT:
Anders Haker
Chief Investor Relations Officer
Mobile: +1 281 795 8580
E-mail: [email protected]
