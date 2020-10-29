Rise in Digital Gifting Paves Way for New, More Personal eGift Card Options Available at GiftCards.com

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With more people shopping online and looking for ways to connect with others virtually, GiftCards.com—a leading gift card website—has expanded its offering of digital gift cards (egifts) available today. Gift cards are traditionally a highly-requested gift during the holidays and GiftCards.com has a variety of unique egifts that provide new options for people wanting to give a more personal—but flexible—gift.

Among the newest egift options are multi-store cards featuring an assortment of retailers, restaurants and entertainment options on a single card providing recipients more freedom to choose where to spend their gift. To provide an even more personal experience to giving gift cards this holiday season, each are tailored to a specific occasion, recipient or special cause. The following new egifts can be purchased at GiftCards.com and delivered digitally without any fees:

Happy Cards®

The Happy Card line, a universally giftable line of multi-store cards, has grown to include even more choices for these gifting themes: Happy® Holidays; Holiday Favorites; Happy® Just Because; Happy® Birthday; and Happy® to Say Thanks. Each card includes a combination of up to seven top brands such as Chili's, Buffalo Wild Wings, GameStop, Panera Bread, Ulta Beauty, and many other options. Learn more about Happy Cards here and Holiday Favorites here.

Giving Good™

Giving Good™ egifts are the latest in the line of multi-store gift card products that bring together two mainstays of the holidays: one of the season's most-requested gifts and charitable giving. Available now are five, multi-store Giving Good Cards benefiting some of America's top charitable causes1 including Feeding America®, Habitat for Humanity International, Make-A-Wish®, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® and Wounded Warrior Project®. For each Giving Good Card purchased, GiftCards.com's parent company, Blackhawk Network, will make a donation equal to 3% of the card's loaded value to the charitable cause on the card. Learn more about Giving Good Cards here.

Choice Cards

Rounding the portfolio of multi-store cards is the higher-end Choice egift, which includes brands such as McCormick & Schmick's Seafood Restaurants and Spafinder. Learn more about Choice Cards here.

A recent study2 shows that surveyed consumers plan to do at least 60% of their holiday shopping online this season, which is a 49% increase in reported online shopping compared to last year. What's more, 52% of surveyed shoppers report they are likely to buy more gift cards this holiday season than in previous years, with 58% saying they are more likely to specifically purchase egifts that can be bought and delivered electronically.

"Gift cards are a great option because they can be purchased and delivered digitally, which is more important to shoppers this year than ever before," says Shelley Hunter, gifting expert and Gift Card Girlfriend at GiftCards.com. "Cards with a variety of retailers, restaurants and entertainment options, such as Happy Cards, Giving Good and Choice Cards, are a great way to give a personal gift that is easy to spend this holiday season. Whether you're looking to shop early or need a last-minute gift, any of these new egifts are wonderful options that can be delivered to a family member or friend quickly or on a specific pre-scheduled date."

The value of each of the new egifts is customizable, ranging from $25 to $500, with no associated fees or expiration. Cards can be used for online redemption, making them a wonderful gift of choice for both the gift giver and receiver who prefer or need to shop online this year.

Learn more about all of GiftCards.com's multi-store gift cards here.

Happy Cards, Giving Good and Choice Cards are curated by Blackhawk Network and issued by MetaBank®, N.A., Member FDIC.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. Serving 28 countries, we reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at blackhawknetwork.com.

About GiftCards.com

GiftCards.com is a leading B2C online provider of gift card products, including personalized Visa® and Mastercard® plastic and egift cards, gift cards for top retailers and restaurants and multi-store cards such as Happy Cards. GiftCards.com is one of the highest-ranked and most-trafficked gift card websites.

About MetaBank, N.A.

MetaBank®, N.A., a national bank ("Meta"), is a subsidiary of Meta Financial Group, Inc.® (Nasdaq: CASH), a South Dakota-based financial holding company. Meta is a leader in providing innovative financial solutions to consumers and businesses in under-served niche markets and believes in financial inclusion for all. Meta's commercial lending division works with high-value niche industries, rapid-growth companies and technology adopters to grow their businesses and build more profitable customer relationships nationwide. Meta is one of the largest issuers of prepaid cards in the U.S., having issued more than a billion cards in partnership with banks, program managers, payments providers and other businesses, and offers a total payments services solution that includes ACH origination, wire transfers, and more. For more information, visit the MetaBank website.

1 21st Annual Forbes Top Charities List ranks the largest U.S. charities based on private donations received according to the 2019 fiscal year.

2 The Holiday Gifting Report is based on the findings of and internet-based survey conducted by Leger on behalf of Blackhawk Network between August 24–31, 2020. The sample size included 1,500 respondents.

