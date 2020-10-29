  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
More than 26% of Americans Are Getting Less Sleep Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic According to ValuePenguin.com Survey

October 29, 2020

Another 49% of Americans say their health habits have improved amid the pandemic.

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many Americans have changed their day-to-day habits due to the coronavirus pandemic, and some of those habits can have serious health implications. ValuePenguin's latest survey has found that 1 in 4 Americans are sleeping less, while 1 in 5 are drinking more alcohol.

ValuePenguin (PRNewsfoto/ValuePenguin.com)

We surveyed more than 2,000 Americans in early October to better understand health habits and how they're changing due to the pandemic. Here's what we learned.

Key findings:

View full report: Health Habits Report

About ValuePenguin.com: ValuePenguin.com, part of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE), is a personal finance website that conducts in-depth research and provides objective analysis to help guide consumers to the best financial decisions. ValuePenguin focuses on value, assessing whether the return of a particular decision is worth the cost or risk of that option, and how this stacks up with the other possible choices they may have. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter @ValuePenguin.

Media Contact:
Nadia Gonzalez (Mrs.)
[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/more-than-26-of-americans-are-getting-less-sleep-amid-the-coronavirus-pandemic-according-to-valuepenguincom-survey-301163025.html

SOURCE ValuePenguin.com


