  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Tenneco to Webcast Presentation at the 2020 Barclays Global Automotive Conference

October 29, 2020 | About: NYSE:TEN +1.69%

PR Newswire

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Oct. 29, 2020

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) will participate in the 2020 Barclays Global Automotive Conference to be held virtually on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. The webcasted presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Eastern. Brian Kesseler, chief executive officer, Matti Masanovich, chief financial officer, and Kevin Baird, chief operating officer, will give a strategic overview and provide information regarding matters impacting Tenneco's outlook.

Tenneco, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tenneco, Inc.)

The live webcast can be accessed by going to the "Investors" portion of its web site at www.investors.tenneco.com. A copy of the slides also will be available under the "Events & Presentations" tab in this section of the website. A replay of the webcast will be available through December 18, 2020.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with 2019 revenues of $17.5 billion and approximately 78,000 team members working at more than 300 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Ride Performance, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

Investor Inquiries


Linae Golla

Rich Kwas

847-482-5162

248-849-1340

[email protected]

[email protected]



Media Inquiries


Bill Dawson


847-482-5807


[email protected]


Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tenneco-to-webcast-presentation-at-the-2020-barclays-global-automotive-conference-301163157.html

SOURCE Tenneco Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)