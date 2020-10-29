Spin Master Receives Five Toy of the Year Nominations as The Toy Association Unveils 2021 Finalists

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, continues to build on its legacy of innovation, receiving five nominations for the 2021 Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards. The finalists were announced today by The Toy Association, bringing the total TOTY nominations Spin Master has received to date to 115.

The TOTY Awards are known as The Oscars® of the toy industry. For 2021, Spin Master received five TOTY nominations across five categories: License of the Year – PAW Patrol®: Dino Rescue™, Action Figure of the Year – Batman® 4" Action Figures, Vehicle Toy of the Year – Monster Jam® Megalodon Storm™ RC, Creative Toy of the Year – Kinetic Sand® Sandwhirlz Set™, and Preschool Toy of the Year – PAW Patrol Dino Patroller™.

"Innovation is at the heart of everything we do and it is an honor to see Spin Master's beloved brands and licensing partners recognized as finalists for the 2021 TOTY Awards," said Chris Beardall, Spin Master's Executive Vice President of Global Sales. "These nominations reflect our continued commitment to creating the most innovative products across an incredible breadth of toy categories that reimagine where imagination can take us."

In addition to the TOTY nominations, Spin Master's recent global industry recognition includes: landing two spots on the UK's DreamToys Top 12 Toy List handpicked by the Toy Retailers Association for Present Pets™ puppies and PAW Patrol Dino Rescue Dino Patroller, a Grand Prix du Jouet Award from Revue du Jouet in France for Present Pets puppies and three awards from Mojo Nation's Play Creator Awards for Titanic the Game™ board game (Game Designer of the Year), PAW Patrol Split Second™ 2-in-1 Vehicles (Toy Designer of the Year) and Cool Maker™ Hollywood Hair™ extension maker (Play Innovator of the Year).

The winners of the 2021 TOTY Awards will be unveiled by The Toy Association on February 12, 2021 during a virtual awards ceremony event.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company creating exceptional play experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital toys and games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals® and GUND®, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, stories and endearing characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool success PAW Patrol and 10 other television series, which are distributed in more than 160 countries. The Company has an established digital presence anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, which combined have more than 25 million monthly active users. With over 1,800 employees in 28 offices globally, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

