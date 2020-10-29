Lockheed Martin Names Goodyear An "Elite Supplier"

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) is proud to announce that it has recently been named an Elite Supplier by Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company. This award is reserved for the top one percent of Lockheed's more than 1,400 suppliers and was given to 20 suppliers in 2019. Goodyear was recognized for its contributions to the F-35 Lightning II program.

"This award is a testament to the hard work of our associates to deliver elite customer service every day," said David Barnette, General Manager, Aviation. "It is also a recognition of our capabilities and the value we strive to deliver to all of our customers across the aviation sector."

Suppliers are recognized with the Elite Supplier Award based on a variety of factors, including delivering reliable, quality parts, products and services on time; the alignment of supplier's values with Lockheed Martin values; and a track record of proactively solving problems.

"Lockheed Martin's supply chain is a vital part of building and delivering aircraft on time, with zero quality defects," said Janet Duffey, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics vice president for supply chain management. "Through our strong partnership with suppliers, we are collectively able to operate effectively in a resilient environment and perform with excellence to meet our customer's needs. This award recognizes and honors the commitment and performance from our top suppliers."

