LendInvest Engages SS&C for Fund Administration

October 29, 2020 | About: NAS:SSNC +0.41%

European property finance platform converts operations to SS&C's full-service platform

PR Newswire

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 29, 2020

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that LendInvest, the U.K.'s leading platform for property finance, has selected SS&C GlobeOp for fund administration services. LendInvest switched to SS&C to take advantage of its broad loan and credit expertise and expanded capabilities.

SS&C Technologies (PRNewsfoto/SS&C)

SS&C GlobeOp will provide administration for LendInvest's existing open-ended fund. Besides fund administration and accounting services, SS&C will support LendInvest with services such as e-Investor, corporate secretary and Automatic Exchange of Information Agreements (AEOIs).

"SS&C stands out from the competition with a strong technology offering and superior service," said Matthew Kay, Director of Fund Services at LendInvest. "Our growth strategy demands a flexible offering that can support a wide range of fund and investment types. Moreover, SS&C's expertise in the credit market ensures we have a strong partner for our expanding business."

"We are excited to support LendInvest in its ongoing expansion in the European real estate lending market," said Ian Holden, Managing Director, EMEA Hedge Fund Services. "We have seen a lot of demand for our services among credit managers. Our client-centric operating model, as well as our ability to service a variety of complex fund structures through a single service team, ensures we can serve the specific needs of the clients."

About LendInvest

LendInvest is the U.K.'s leading platform for property finance. LendInvest offers short-term, development and buy-to-let mortgages to intermediaries, landlords and developers. Its proprietary technology and user experience are designed to make it simpler for both borrowers and investors to access property finance. LendInvest has lent over GBP3 billion in short-term, development and buy-to-let mortgages. Its funders and investors include global institutions such as HSBC, Citigroup and NAB, and, in 2019, it was the first Fintech to securitize a portfolio of BTL mortgages.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lendinvest-engages-ssc-for-fund-administration-301162922.html

SOURCE SS&C


